Vegas man to admit voting twice in November 2020 election

By Associated Press
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
A Las Vegas business executive whose claim of voter fraud was featured by state Republicans after the November 2020 election has agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of voting more than once in the same election.

Donald “Kirk” Hartle is expected to pay a $2,000 fine and receive the equivalent of one year of probation, according to a plea agreement filed Monday.

He’s scheduled to enter his plea Tuesday in state court in Las Vegas.

Hartle had faced two felony charges in a criminal complaint filed Oct. 6 alleging that he voted using his dead wife’s ballot.

The state Republican Party featured Hartle’s account as an example of widespread voter fraud.

Progressives: Nevada redistricting maps split Latino vote

Progressives say a congressional map proposed by Democratic leaders in the Nevada Statehouse splits the Latino vote. Lawmakers on Saturday are working to redraw political maps during a special session . The redrawn map would bolster Democrats' advantage in southern Nevada swing districts, but split Latino residents among three districts, leaving none with 40%, even though roughly 4 out every 10 Nevada residents identifies as Hispanic or Latino.
KTNV 13 Action News

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

