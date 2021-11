11.16.2021 | 9:52 PM | GARDEN GROVE – OCFA responded to a traffic collision call with a person trapped. The call was upgraded to a cut and rescue. When they arrived they found 2 vehicles, a car and a small SUV. The driver of the car had self extricated and was lying on the ground, the 2nd person, the driver of the SUV had to be extricated. Both occupants had moderate injuries and were transported to UCI trauma center. No more information is available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

GARDEN GROVE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO