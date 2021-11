This is going to sound a bit repetitive, but it needs to be said again: since we bought the 1957 Chevy, now named Project X, for $250 back in 1965, its sole reason for existing has been to act as a testbed for new hot rodding trends and technologies. There was a time when that was electronic ignitions and EFI, but it's 2021, and just as Smitty explained in The Hollywood Knights, "everything changes… nothing stays the same." Project X has been on 21 magazine covers and has been the subject of 93 articles, many of them technical stories where changes were made to the car.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO