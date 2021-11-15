Mary M. Aronofsky (Cooke), 86, Obituary

NATICK – Mary J. (Gondolfe) Pietrantoni, 93, of Natick, passed away on October 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph D. Pietrantoni. Dear daughter of the late Victor and Eleanora (Castiglioni) Gondolfe. Devoted mother of David Pietrantoni and his wife Adele of Framingham, Cherie Paradis and her husband Charles of Hudson, Lisa Colantonio and her husband Mark of Holliston, and the late Celeste Waddington and her late husband David. Loving sister of the late Harold Gondolfe, the late Victor Gondolfe Jr., and the late James Gondolfe. Loving grandmother of Leane Owen, Colin and James Waddington, Michael, Christopher, and Nicholas Paradis, Steven and Ryan Colantino. Also survived by 5 great grandchildren.
