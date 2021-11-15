Mary M. Aronofsky (Cooke), 86, Obituary

Salimah Lee says she knew there was something wrong as she examined her mother's body before her August funeral in Amityville. The family matriarch, 87-year-old Sadie Williams, had a mole on her chin, different shaped nose and lips, a burn mark on her arm and was 30 years older than the woman lying before her. Lee had never seen this woman before, and it certainly was not her mother, she said.

AMITYVILLE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO