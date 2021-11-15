ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary M. Aronofsky (Cooke), 86, Obituary

By Andy Hodges
sebastiandaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary M. Aronofsky (Cooke), the beloved wife of Joseph Aronofsky, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2021, at the age of 86, with her son Scott by her side. Born in Boston on May 25, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Patrick J. Cooke and the late Mary Madeline...

www.sebastiandaily.com

