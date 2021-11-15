ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL postpones Senators’ next 3 games due to COVID outbreak

By Adam Gretz
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL is postponing the next three Ottawa Senators games as the team continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak that currently has 10 players in the league’s protocol. Ottawa’s road game against New Jersey (Tuesday) and home games against Nashville (Thursday) and the New York Rangers (Saturday) are the games...

nhl.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
chatsports.com

New York Rangers: Former top scorer Marian Gaborik retires

Former New York Rangers scorer Marian Gaborik announced his retirement on Thursday, ending a 17-year NHL career. Gaborik spent parts of four seasons on Broadway, earning 229 points (114 goals, 115 assists) over 255 games. He also added 13 points in two playoff appearances (25 games). Gaborik, 39, made his...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Watson
Person
Dylan Gambrell
Person
Jack Capuano
Person
Nick Holden
Person
Victor Mete
Person
Nikita Zaitsev
markerzone.com

NHL APPROVES POSTPONEMENTS FOR THE OTTAWA SENATORS

After days of saying it would do everything in its power to ensure games went ahead as scheduled, the NHL has finally given in. The league has decided to approve a three-game postponement for the Ottawa Senators, who are being hit hard by an outbreak of COVID-19 at the moment.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Antigen Test#The New York Rangers#Players#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Colorado Avalanche#Pcr
nbcsportsedge.com

Power Rankings: The Cats are on Top

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Florida Panthers have been looking up at the Carolina Hurricanes in...
NHL
WGR550

The Sabres are still waiting on their injured players.

On Olofsson, “He’s a shooter and this affects his shooting and he can do everything else, but when it comes to pulling the trigger it’s effecting him. It’s just a little, little thing that just won’t stop nagging him.”
NHL
NBC Sports

McDavid shouldn’t shut up (or hold his breath) about penalties

For some, there was exhaustion as John Tortorella and Connor McDavid sparred about drawing penalties. Personally, that argument instead inspired nostalgia. Indeed, there’s a “pleasure and sadness” caused by remembering something from the past, although maybe not a yearning to return to that feeling. This conversation feels familiar because, frankly,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

Report: Fenway Sports Group Close To Purchasing Pittsburgh Penguins

BOSTON (CBS) — Can the ownership group of the Boston Red Sox also own a rival of the Boston Bruins? We may soon find out. The Wall Street Journal’s Cara Lombardo reported on Tuesday that Fenway Sports Group — the group that owns the Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, and 50 percent of Roush Fenway Racing — “is in advanced talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team.” “A deal could be finalized later this week, assuming the talks don’t fall apart,” Lombardo reported. The Penguins are currently owned by Ronald Burke and Mario Lemieux, who played for the team from 1984-2006, winning two Stanley Cups and three Hart Trophies while making nine All-Star teams during his Hall of Fame career. That duo bought the team in 1999, after the team filed for bankruptcy. The team has won three Stanley Cups since then. FSG announced a major financial investment from RedBird Capital Partners back in March. FSG has made it clear that it intended to add to its sports portfolio after that $750 million investment. FSG was founded by John Henry and Tom Werner in 2001. The group acquired the Red Sox in February 2002.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins need to pick up the pace

The Penguins are just 14 games into an 82-game season but seeing as – after tonight – 9 of the next 11 games are on the road there is a certain sense of urgency going into tonight’s game against Buffalo at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL
NBC Sports

Lindblom back in lineup, but another change coming?

In the second game of their three-game homestand, the Flyers (8-4-2) take on the two-time defending champion Lightning (8-3-3) on Thursday night. When: 7 p.m. ET with The Warm Up at 6 p.m. ET and Flyers Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. ET. Where: Wells Fargo Center. Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia.
NHL
New York Post

Internal Rangers options to replace Sammy Blais and avoid rushed trade

Yes, the Rangers will require reinforcement in the wake of losing Sammy Blais for the remainder of the season to a torn ACL he sustained as a consequence of that skate clip in the corner by P.K. Subban early in the third period of Sunday’s match at the Garden. The...
NHL
NBC Sports

Late comeback bid falls short for Flyers, who deal with surprise absence

Despite some late-game theatrics, the Flyers fell to the Lightning, 4-3, in a shootout Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Claude Giroux forced overtime with nine ticks left on the regulation clock. After a back-and-forth overtime didn't produce a goal, Tampa Bay took care of business in the skills...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy