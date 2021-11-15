Gold SWOT: Gold Prices Up 5% Over the Past Month

Since November 11 gold began to consolidate after completing the current leg of the most recent rally that began on November 4. The rally started one day after the conclusion of the November FOMC meeting. They announced that they would begin to taper their $120 billion asset accumulation later in the month. They announced that they would have a monthly reduction totaling $15 billion and continue the reduction until they are at a net-zero. Concurrently they indicated in unison with the ECB and Bank of England to keep interest rates extremely accommodative.

