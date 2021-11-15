ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold SWOT: Gold Prices Up 5% Over the Past Month

By Frank E. Holmes
kitco.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 4.79% on a broad-based rally across the precious metals space. The latest U.S. producer and consumer price data this week will offer fresh insight on the likely course of Federal Reserve policy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week stressed that...

www.kitco.com

kitco.com

Gold has gained over $100 in November but now has entered a period of price consolidation

Since November 11 gold began to consolidate after completing the current leg of the most recent rally that began on November 4. The rally started one day after the conclusion of the November FOMC meeting. They announced that they would begin to taper their $120 billion asset accumulation later in the month. They announced that they would have a monthly reduction totaling $15 billion and continue the reduction until they are at a net-zero. Concurrently they indicated in unison with the ECB and Bank of England to keep interest rates extremely accommodative.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold is trading flat leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold is flat heading into the European session. The yellow metal will start the day trading at $1858/oz. Silver has moved 0.30% higher and trades at $24.85/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper has risen 1.91% and spot WTI has moved 0.39% higher. Risk sentiment...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Mild price gains for gold as risk aversion upticks

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly higher in early U.S. trading Friday, as some keener uncertainty has...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver trading doesn’t get much worse

One thing we know for absolute certainty: trading is difficult. We have challenges everywhere, from opinions that control our trades to lousy trading conditions and emotions. These are the facts traders battle every day, the biggest being their emotions. Based on our algorithms and what we can see as traders,...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Junior Gold Stock Trains are Leaving the Station

Last week was pivotal for the precious metal’s complex, with the gold price breaking through key resistance at $1840. Inside of a run that saw the safe-haven metal move higher on seven consecutive trading sessions, it was last Wednesday’s price action that finally broke this level, closing the session on a strong move higher with excellent volume.
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

Swiss exports to China are at their highest level since 2018

(Kitco News) - Switzerland has exported more gold to China in the month of October more than in any month since June 2018, according to Swiss customs data. The data showed that shipments of gold to India falling slightly from September. China and India are the largest consumers of gold....
WORLD
kitco.com

Gold price needs to consolidate as sentiment falls among Wall Street analysts

(Kitco News) - Although many Wall Street analysts expect gold prices to remain above their breakout levels, sentiment has fallen from last week as the precious metal is likely to consolidate in the near term. The gold prices didn't see much follow-through following the previous week's breakout rally. However, many...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

What Inflation means for Gold and Silver and Trends in Comex Silver Inventories

CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian, discusses inflation, showing the data the Bureau of Labor Statistics compile in the Consumer Price Index. Jeff also discusses the nature of current inflation trends. The relationship between gold and inflation is then explored, along with information on trends in Comex silver inventories and open interest.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Gold Prices At The Mercy Of U.S. Fed

After record-high inflation numbers reported this month, we saw the gold price breaking out to higher levels as previously projected. Now that the measured move is reached at the 100% extension of $1878-$1880, we have closed all buy positions and remain on the sidelines for further clues. In this in-depth...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Commerzbank: Physical silver supply shortage

(Kitco News) - Commerzbank commodities analyst Daniel Briesemann has picked up a narrative that some had been wondering about since the whole meme stock fiasco. The Reddit trading group did start to look at silver ETF's thinking that the silver market was dangerous under-supplied. Briesemann noted that the Silver Institute noted there is a supply deficit and he explains more in his latest report.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

SocGen think real rates could return to push gold lower

(Kitco News) - Societe Generale has released their latest commodities report and it does not make for good reading for gold bugs. The French investment bank thinks that real rates could turn positive again and this could send the yellow metal lower. Having said that it does believe there could be support in the near term.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold, silver and platinum find new levels

As gold, silver and platinum prepare for the next big move higher, they now find themselves consolidating. The bullish action shows us this consolidation at higher levels than before. The set up is bullish but this pattern can last a few days before the next leg higher. This is a...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Mild downside price corrections in gold, silver Thursday

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are slightly lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, on normal corrective...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold on the back foot as markets await central banks' inflation response

* Dollar dips from 16-month highs as rally takes a pause. * Gold could trade in $1,850-$1,875 range in near term-analyst. * Silver demand could rise this year-Silver Institute. Nov 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as investors remained torn over how fast the U.S. Federal Reserve will taper its monetary stimulus and raise interest rates after the recent strong inflation data out of the United States.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold, silver pull back on normal profit taking

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately lower in midday U.S. trading Thursday, on routine downside corrections and light profit taking from the shorter-term futures traders. December gold was last down $7.70 at $1,862.50 and December Comex silver was last down $0.212 at $24.955 an ounce. Global stock...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Euro rebounds off 16-month low as dollar surge pauses

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The euro rebounded on Thursday away from 16-month lows versus the dollar as traders assessed whether the U.S. currency's recent surge - fuelled by differing expectations for interest rate rises - had gone too far. Markets have been betting that the European Central Bank will...
CURRENCIES

