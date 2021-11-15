ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Is Now Live

By Nicholas Downie
lordsofgaming.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite is without a doubt one of the most anticipated games coming to Xbox this year. With the massive success of Forza Horizon 5 this past week, Xbox feels like it is on an incredible roll with delivering on what fans want. They continued this streak today during the Xbox...

lordsofgaming.net

Comments / 0

Related
lordsofgaming.net

Age Of Empires IV Review: Bringing The Past To The Future

Age of Empires is often considered one of the golden franchises in the RTS genre. Originally released all the way back in 1997, Age of Empires was a dominant force in the PC gaming space. The series has lost its prominence for many years, and many fans, myself included, found the last mainline installment Age of Empires III a disappointing entry. Keeping in mind that Age of Empires III was released back in 2005, it has been a long time since Age of Empires ruled the realm. For the past few years, Xbox, in partnership with Sega’s Relic Entertainment, has slowly been remastering the classic Age of Empires games. This has all been a lead-up to bringing the franchise back to the modern era with Age of Empires IV.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Lord’s Minute: Xbox 20th Anniversary

Welcome to the Lord’s Minute, our quick-hit video series where we team with the Iron Lords Podcast Hosts to discuss the latest news in gaming and beyond. Today, Lords of Gaming Writer Ty Swinson sits down with Lord King David to discuss Xbox’s 20th Anniversary. It is hard to believe that it has been 20 years since Microsoft graced us with the giant black monstrosity of a controller. It has also been twenty years of outstanding moments, and we are here to reminesce.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Game Pass Created a Review Problem

Xbox Game Pass is the premier subscription service for the Xbox ecosystem. Gamers can subscribe to the service for a low monthly fee and gain access to hundreds of games. Featuring big AAA video games, smaller games, indie games, and MMOs. It’s a service that is perfect for gamers wanting the most value for the price they pay. But underneath all that lies a problem with the system concerning developers.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Xbox Adds Over 70 Games To Backward Compatibility

It has been almost 2 years since Xbox has added games to its backward compatibility initiative. While they have supplemented this by creating other great features such as FPS boost, there still remained many fan-favorite titles left behind on previous hardware. That changed today, as a wealth of titles have just been added to the backward compatibility service.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Xbox#Multiplayer#Forza Horizon 5#343i Halo Infinite
lordsofgaming.net

Xbox 20: How Halo Changed Everything

It is strange to talk about Halo in 2021. There has not been a main entry in the series in six years. Halo 4 and Halo 5 both showed promise from 343 Industries, but both games had serious problems. In a world where Fortnite, Minecraft, and Roblox, Halo, in many ways, feels like a relic, much like the titular celestial rings. But there was a time when Halo dominated gaming. It is virtually single-handedly responsible for two major revolutions in gaming. It is easy to look at Halo Infinite and wonder if it is the dying gasp of a franchise past its prime. I hope not.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Halo Infinite: Heroes of Reach Battle Pass Explained

I noticed plenty of players stopped complaining about Halo Infinite once they jumped into the multiplayer beta. One thing that still has some players complaining is the Battle Pass system. The first season of Heroes of Reach is set up like other games. This isn’t like Fortnite or Sea of Thieves, it does take some work to level up.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Xbox Cloud Streaming Now Available on Xbox

Do those big download sizes got you down? Feeling left out on some next-generation games on your Xbox ones? Well, does Xbox have the remedy for all that ales you, sort of? Announced through the Xbox Wire comes Xbox Cloud Streaming to all Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles if you’re a Game Pass subscriber!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
The Hollywood Reporter

The Game Awards: ‘It Takes Two,’ ‘Deathloop’ Among 2021 Nominations

Nominees for the eighth annual Game Awards were unveiled Tuesday. In a YouTube livestream from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Geoff Keighley, creator, executive producer and host of the Game Awards, revealed the nominees in 30 categories. Hazelight’s action-adventure platformer It Takes Two, which explores themes of relationships and divorce, first-person shooter Deathloop, platformer Psychonauts 2 and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart all scored multiple noms, including spots in the coveted game of the year category, which also includes horror survival game Resident Evil Village and action-adventure Metroid Dread. Annapurna Interactive’s Twelve Minutes — starring Daisy Ridley, Willem Dafoe and James McAvoy in...
FIFA
lordsofgaming.net

Halo Infinite Campaign Breathes New Life Into The Franchise

When the Halo Infinite campaign was revealed last year, I was incredibly apprehensive of what was shown. While many people were concerned about the visuals and fidelity of the trailer, I was more worried about the core base of the game that is Halo. Undoubtedly a game has to grow and change as the years go on, while also attempting to maintain its core that fans fell in love with it. We have seen this done beautifully, with DOOM most recently as the franchise found new life with DOOM (2016) and its follow-up DOOM Eternal. After spending several hours playing Halo Infinite‘s campaign this past week, I can safely say 343 is close to catching this same kind of lightning in a bottle.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Xbox 20th Anniversary: The Duke Was the Start of Something Beautiful

Xbox 20th Anniversary: The Duke Was the Start of Something Beautiful. It has been twenty years since the launch of the original Xbox console. Back then, the first controller that came with the original console was infamously called the Duke. And it was called that for good reasons too. It was a bulky controller that some people hated, while others revered. No doubt after 20 years players have gotten plenty of amazing controllers within the Xbox ecosystem. During that time countless hours have been spent using different controllers. Some of those controllers were just the plain white or black ones. Now we have controllers that are beautiful works of art.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on chairs, PCs, headsets, Xbox and more

We’re into the second half of November now and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s literally staring us in the face. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowBecause there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and,...
FIFA
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

We’re deep into the month of November now, and we all know what that means – it’s time to think ahead to everyone’s favourite time of the year: Black Friday. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it will be back with aplomb for 2021 in actual shops – and, for some retailers, the fun has already started! Black Friday will see deals and discounts across a huge range of products, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

PS5 & Xbox Series X Restock Leaked in Walmart Black Friday 2021 Ad

It seems the Walmart Black Friday 2021 offerings will include a PS5 and Xbox Series X restock!. Black Friday might be a mad rush that’s often worth avoiding, but there’s no denying that it’s a good place to find deals. The biggest day of the year for major retailers is often the time where stores wheel out the sales, after all.
VIDEO GAMES
ccm.net

Secret codes for Android phones

This guide will introduce you to the hidden settings intended for manufacturers, mobile phone operators or developers, new ways to tweak Android, and tools to troubleshoot your device. How to access secret codes for Android devices?. Below is a list of the popular secret codes for Android (2021). Open the...
CELL PHONES
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

Walmart’s Black Friday sale starts today at 9pm ET

Walmart recently released an early sneak peek of its Black Friday sale starting in stores on November 18th at 7am ET/4pm PT and online on November 17th at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Thanks to a new flyer shared by RedFlagDeals, we know about a bunch of deals that would soon be available.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy