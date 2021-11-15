Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Is Now Live

When the Halo Infinite campaign was revealed last year, I was incredibly apprehensive of what was shown. While many people were concerned about the visuals and fidelity of the trailer, I was more worried about the core base of the game that is Halo. Undoubtedly a game has to grow and change as the years go on, while also attempting to maintain its core that fans fell in love with it. We have seen this done beautifully, with DOOM most recently as the franchise found new life with DOOM (2016) and its follow-up DOOM Eternal. After spending several hours playing Halo Infinite‘s campaign this past week, I can safely say 343 is close to catching this same kind of lightning in a bottle.

