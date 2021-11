From one Irishman to another, Sean O’Malley has the back of Conor McGregor. McGregor recently found himself in a bit of a spat with bantamweight champion Petr Yan after saying that he was the best boxer in the UFC instead of Max Holloway. Yan did not appreciate that take from the former champ-champ, saying that the two of them could throw down in the gym to determine who the better boxer was, regardless of their difference in weight.

