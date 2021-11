PITTSBURGH (CBS) – Kraft Heinz is recalling Country Time Lemonade and Kool-Aid Tropical Punch powdered beverages because they may contain tiny pieces of metal and glass. The recall involves certain powdered drinks sold in 19-ounce, 82-ounce and “on-the-go sticks” because of the small particles that may have been introduced during production, the company told CBS MoneyWatch in an emailed statement. The recalled products involve some “Best When Used By” dates between June 13, 2023, and October 3, 2023. Not all products in the date range are being recalled, so consumers should call the company at 1 (855) 713-9237 from 9 a.m. to...

