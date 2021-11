Just as Art Deco was inspired by the trains and ocean liners from the turn of the last century, so current design aesthetics are impacted by today’s transport trends. Electrification has been the most significant theme over the last decade or so, and with modern, battery-powered vehicles having had a good while to permeate the minds of stylists, it’s no surprise that design influences inspired by volts, watts, and the eco-consciousness that seemingly goes hand in hand with them are now writ large across our cars.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO