Delta is in a period of seasonal strength and the share price should climb over the holiday season. Delta Air Lines (DAL) is a buy at current levels with little forward risk in both fundamentals and technicals. The company is on a path that will see revenue grow to levels pre-COVID. So long as the company can stay fiscally responsible over the next 5-10 years, the company will do very well and shareholders will be rewarded accordingly. Every day we get closer and closer to normal flight numbers pre-COVID. The sooner we can do that, the sooner the share price will make its way to pre-COVID levels as well. I am bullish on Delta on a long-term recovery basis.

ECONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO