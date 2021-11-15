ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mapping Georgetown: Meet the Real McCoy of the Peabody Room

By Marilyn Butler
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine being a librarian with a passion to meticulously preserve every key detail of your community’s history. And, what if you had the dream job of serving as the archivist for the Peabody Room collection of the Washington D.C. Georgetown Neighborhood Library? The collection you would develop and oversee would memorialize...

CBS New York

Controversial Teddy Roosevelt Statue Outside Natural History Museum Being Loaned To Presidential Library In North Dakota

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The controversial Teddy Roosevelt statue in front of the Museum of Natural History will soon be on the move. The equestrian statue, commissioned in 1929, is heading to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: The statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt, who also served as New York state governor, stands in front of the Museum of Natural History on June 22, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) It will be on long-term loan from New York City. The statue has long been criticized as racist in the portrayal of Native American and Black figures. The library opens in 2026 and will include representatives from indigenous tribes and Black communities, who will recontextualize the statue. Removal will begin in the fall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Baltimore Sun

Dan Rodricks: | From the ashes of an arson, a new and timely child care center in Highlandtown | COMMENTARY

Despite unanimous opposition from Republicans — and an inconsequential, overheated tweet from Maryland’s Republican governor — the Democrat-led House of Representatives on Friday passed President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. That’s welcome news for working parents with small children. And the timing could not be better for those who live near Breath of God Lutheran Church in ...
BALTIMORE, MD

BALTIMORE, MD

