Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline shut down because of storms - statement

OTTAWA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s Trans Mountain oil pipeline has been shut down temporarily because of rain storms pounding parts of the province of British Columbia, the operating company said in a statement on Monday.

The line, which takes crude from Alberta to the Pacific Coast, has a capacity of 300,000 barrels per day of oil and other products. Work on a proposed expansion project has also been halted, the company said. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Nick Zieminski)