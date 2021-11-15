ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Nov. 15-19 is National Apprenticeship Week in the CNMI

By Joshua Santos
Saipan Tribune
 3 days ago

Nov. 15 to 19 is designated as National Apprenticeship Week in the CNMI, with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres making this official during a proclamation signing yesterday at the Northern Marianas College Board of Regents conference room. The proclamation comes at a good time as the CNMI Department of Labor,...

