Nov. 15-19 is National Apprenticeship Week in the CNMI

Triple J Saipan, Inc. announced Friday the recent hire of Fred Camacho as business development manager and Keith Ahn as the manager for Saipan Surfrider Hotel. As business development manager for the group, Camacho will assist in the overall coordination of Triple J’s development projects on Saipan and Tinian, building and nurturing relationships as liaison with project vendors and government agencies, and coordinating processes that help the group achieve its goals. Camacho will assist with project permitting, development studies, feasibility analyses, and planning. Camacho has a wealth of experience and strong background in project development and management, having held previous positions such as senior project manager for N15 Architecture Company, Inc. and, most recently, compliance manager for the Northern Mariana Housing Corp.’s Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program. Camacho has a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, associate degree in Criminal Justice and is a U.S. Army veteran.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO