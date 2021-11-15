ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross Manglona is 500 Sails’ Cultural Maritime Training Center director

By Press Release
Saipan Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoss S. Manglona is the new director of the Cultural Maritime Training Center of non-profit group 500 Sails, which is trying to revive the CNMI’s maritime tradition. Born and raised in Saipan, Manglona was appointed to his new position effective Oct. 18, 2021. According to a 500 Sails news...

