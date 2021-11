Calling all fantasy-mystery-reading nerds, The Spiderwick Chronicles is being adapted into a series by Disney+! The magic infused series, written by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, follow the story of Jared, Simon, Mallory, and Helen Grace, as they move into a new, old family home. When they get to this run down house, which has been in the family for years, they begin to discover all of the mystery and magic that it holds. This new dark but whimsical sereis is sure to harken for to all of those looking for the next realm of magic to enter from the comfort of their homes.

