The Stormy Petrels wrapped up the fall season ranked No. 12 in the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) coaches' poll and No. 18 in the golfstat.com comparative rankings. "The answer is probably somewhere in between," Coach Jim Owen confirmed. "We had flashes of top 10 brilliance tempered by showing our youth and inexperience at times. We had three freshmen in our top 6 this fall contributing heavily every week. I was anticipating being a senior laden team and bringing the freshmen along slowly this fall, but the best laid plans…" continued Owen. "I pushed them in the deep end of the pool, literally the first week, and said 'start swimming, boys;' they responded!"

GOLF ・ 4 DAYS AGO