The Northern Marianas Badminton Association will hold tryouts for the NMI National Badminton Team that will compete in the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022. The series of tryouts will kick off on Nov. 29 at the TSL Sports Complex for Saipan players, starting at 6pm. As per the eligibility rules set by the Pacific Games Council, which sanctions both the Mini Games and Pacific Games, only athletes that are U.S. passport holders and have resided in the NMI for at least five years (whether consecutive or cumulative) are qualified to join the tryouts and have a chance to make it to the national team.

TENNIS ・ 18 HOURS AGO