Niantic always surprises its players with a sudden drop of a promo code that gives Trainers many goods. There were many, but we haven’t seen a promo code in a while. At this very moment, there isn’t any new promo code, nor do we have many active ones. The only active codes are the following, KUAXZBJUTP3B7 – this code is for Galaxy A Series Avatar items, and E9K4SY77F5623- this promo code gives x10 PokeBalls. Here are the direct redemption links: Galaxy Avatar items and x10 PokeBalls.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO