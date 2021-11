Student Julia Finver went to Spain for a six-month study abroad program, but the COVID-19 pandemic cut back the trip to six weeks. She also lost her cell phone shortly after arriving there in January 2020, but none of that tainted her experience or enthusiasm for travel abroad. A Public Health major with a minor in Spanish, she now talks of visiting England, Costa Rica, Australia and the Philippines, and pursuing a master’s degree in public health in London once she graduates from Stetson.

DELAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO