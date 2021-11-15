ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Morrisons’ Christmas ad pays tribute to British farmers

By Amy Houston
The Drum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas evokes images of a jolly Santa Claus working hard in his snowy grotto making wonderful toys to be delivered all around the world. This year, however, Morrisons wants to highlight some other heroes of the season – farmers. Created with agency partner Publicis Poke, ‘Farmer Christmas’ pays tribute...

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Drum

Are Christmas ads dying?

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. Each year in the UK, the seasonal shift from Halloween to Christmas seems to happen almost overnight, as supermarkets move from witches and goblins to tinsel and trees – meaning Christmas is officially upon us. In recent years it has been the arrival of the highly-anticipated John Lewis Christmas TV spot, but what child of the 90s can forget the Coca-Cola ad with its cheery “holidays are coming” jingle that would signify the start of the festive onslaught? And over the last decade, many other brands have been quick to throw their hat in the outrageously big budget creative ring, such as Sainsbury’s, M&S, Waitrose & Partners, Aldi and Lidl.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
niagaranow.com

NOTL pays tribute to animals-of-war

The sufferings of war are not reserved for man alone. It is estimated that eight million horses died in active service during the First World War and the purple poppy is growing as a symbol of animal sacrifice in the service of man’s most violent indulgence. Cinderella, a 16-year-old percheron...
NIAGARA, NY
Reuters

Small navy of farmers stage cow rescue in flood-hit British Columbia

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia (Reuters) - A flotilla of motorboats, canoes, dinghies and jet-skis helmed by farmers raced to move dozens of trapped cows from frigid waters as floods hit the Canadian province of British Columbia. After a month's worth of rain in two days, the downpours triggered here widespread flooding....
AGRICULTURE
The Drum

Creative Works: 10 of the best ads of the week, from Aldi to McDonald’s

At The Drum, we believe great work deserves recognition and that talented creatives should get their share of reverence for the hard work they put in. So each week we will update our hall of fame, celebrating the 10 best ads from our Creative Works section. Welcome, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Stocking#Christmas Morning#Christmas Cards#British#Santa Claus#Itv
The Drum

Waitrose: Best Bit of Christmas by Adam&EveDDB

Waitrose has become the latest brand to show its hand for Christmas with the unveiling of some festive star power to communicate its place as the home of the best Christmas food. Drawing on the personalities of Extras star Ashley Jensen and celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal, the commercial promotes the...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Princess Alexandra's four-acre mansion where she lost the Queen's wedding present

The Queen's first cousin Princess Alexandra lives in an impressive property in Richmond Park known as Thatched House Lodge. The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family. Situated on four acres of land, the mansion has been home to The Honourable Lady Ogilvy since 1963, who previously shared it with her late husband Sir Angus Ogilvy and their two children James and Marina.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

Wetherspoons extends its 99p pint offer until March 2022

Wetherspoons is extending its offer of serving pints for just 99p for a further three months.Last month, the pub chain announced that it would be serving three different alcoholic options for less than £1 throughout the month of November.This included Ruddles Best ale (or Greene King IPA), 25ml of Bell’s whiskey with a mixer, or a bottle of Beck’s for 99p each.In an update on Friday, 19 November, Wetherspoons said the offer – available in 671 of its pubs across the UK – will be extended until the end of February 2022.Additionally, 750 Wetherspoons pubs will be selling mini bottles...
DRINKS
The Independent

Fuel retailers urged to cut petrol price by 6p a litre

Record fuel prices should be slashed to reflect a drop in wholesale costs, a motoring services firm has claimed.The RAC called on retailers to “play fair with drivers” by reducing the price of a litre of petrol by 6p.Average pump prices for petrol have risen by 3p per litre since the start of the month, reaching 147.27p despite a recent reduction in wholesale costs.The failure to pass on savings is costing drivers around an extra £3.50 every time they fill up a typical 55-litre family petrol car.Diesel costs an average of 150.66p per litre, which the RAC believes should come...
TRAFFIC
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Immoral’ developers ‘targeting rural areas and refusing to build on brownfield sites’

Developers are “gorging” on greenfield sites in rural areas to build despite a record amount of brownfield land being available for construction, a charity has said.A report by the CPRE, an organisation that aims to protect the countryside, said there is enough brownfield land in England to accommodate 1.3 million homes.Despite this, CPRE said “wasteful and immoral” developers are choosing to concrete over greensites because it is cheaper. Emma Bridgewater, the charity’s president, is calling for councils and planners to take a “brownfield first policy”.“We need to direct councils and developers to use these sites – often in town and...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Defence chiefs ‘funding slaughter of bears’ with £1m fur hat spend

The government spent more than £1m of taxpayer money in seven years on bear fur hats for the military, official figures show.From 2014 to 2019, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) bought a total of 891 caps for the Queen’s Guard, according to data given to animal-rights organisation Peta, which said up to 1,000 bear could have died in the process of making the hats.Ceremonial bearskin hats are made from the skins of Canadian black bears, which are often suffer slow deaths after being shot, Peta says. It claims at least one bear is killed for each hat made – or...
ANIMALS
The Drum

Netflix launches free mobile plan in Vietnam with rapper Suboi

In a bid to increase its penetration among newer markets as well as newer consumers, Netflix recently launched its free plan in Vietnam, one of the fastest-growing Asian economies. It is the second country the platform has trialed this offer in, after Kenya, with the goal of “letting people have...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Retail sales return to growth as shoppers start Christmas spending early

Shoppers started Christmas shopping early as sales at clothes stores came within touching distance of pre-pandemic levels but online sales fell to lows not seen since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said it helped push overall sales volumes up in October by 0.8% – ending a five-month run of falling or flat volumes.Last month’s sales fall of 0.2% between September and August was revised up to 0%.Officials said non-food stores were the only main retail sector to see a rise in sales volumes in the last month, with second-hand stores, toy...
RETAIL
The Drum

Turning a squat into an innovation and events space for marketers – in a pandemic

At The Drum Labs, a Shoreditch squat has been transformed into a thriving events space for the marketing industry housing a TV studio, retail store of the future and, of course, a bustling bar. But creating this venue, in the midst of a pandemic, has been anything but straightforward. The Drum's co-founder and chief exec Diane Young shares the inside story.
RETAIL
The Drum

Vevo expands pop-up CTV channels to attract Christmas ad spend

Vevo has launched several 24-hour Christmas-themed music channels on connected TV sets after its pop-up festive channels garnered 110m video views. Building on the success of the Vevo Holiday pop-up channel launched in the US in 2020, the music publisher has created a permanent slot on CTV platforms in the UK and US running until New Year’s Eve.
TV & VIDEOS
The Drum

Amazon Prime Video debuts smiling hyena Christmas ad to stand apart from Amazon

For its first solo Christmas ad distinct from the overall Amazon brand, Amazon Prime Video EU has stuck to the established industry formula – a minimalist cover of a classic song (Nat King Cole’s Smile as performed by Joy Crookes) and a tale of togetherness featuring a CGI sidekick. But it isn’t without subversion. While Amazon and Lucky Generals ran with a touching story of kindness, scored by none other than Adele, Amazon Prime Video worked with Spanish Agency CYW to make audiences fall in love with a snarling hyena called Hattie.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy