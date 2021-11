Nintendo continues to insist that the Switch will “redefine the console life cycle," and now says it is at its “midpoint." It’s a heady ambition as the machine enters its fifth year on the market, but sales still aren’t slowing down. Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser told The Washington Post that the company sold 711,000 Switch consoles in the U.S. during October, with 314,000 of those being the recently released OLED model, which boasts a new screen.

