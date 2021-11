The NFL season is a marathon that requires title contenders to have enough toughness, grit and stamina to play great football down the stretch. The Cowboys have shown glimpses of putting it together for a title run, but the teams need to show the consistency and focus that are hallmarks of championship teams. After an impressive 43-3 drubbing of the Falcons, the Cowboys are in a great position to make a run at the No.1 seed in the NFC.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO