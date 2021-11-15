Man found dead in McFarland vineyard died of drug overdose: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man whose body was found in July in a McFarland vineyard died of a methamphetamine overdose and his death was an accident, coroner’s officials said Monday.

Franklin Alvarado Godoy, 29, was found the morning of July 12 in a vineyard off Peterson Road east of Browning Road, officials said. The death had been considered suspicious at the time of the body’s discovery.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.