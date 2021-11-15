ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead in McFarland vineyard died of drug overdose: coroner

By Jason Kotowski
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man whose body was found in July in a McFarland vineyard died of a methamphetamine overdose and his death was an accident, coroner’s officials said Monday.

Franklin Alvarado Godoy, 29, was found the morning of July 12 in a vineyard off Peterson Road east of Browning Road, officials said. The death had been considered suspicious at the time of the body’s discovery.

KGET

Brothers arrested in connection with Union Avenue multi-vehicle crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department have arrested two brothers from Madera in connection with the crash on Union Avenue Tuesday evening, leaving one woman with major injuries. Jose Catarino-Reyes, 19, and Antonio Catarino-Reyes, 25, of Madera, were arrested in connection with the crash involving 10 vehicles. The two were arrested in Madera […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder in east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of murder in connection with a shooting that occurred in east Bakersfield. Cony Alvarado-Romero was arrested early Thursday and is being held without bail, according to police and inmate booking records. She’s due in court next week. Alvarado-Romero is suspected of involvement in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 men wanted for ‘violent felonies’ taken into custody by Bakersfield, Tulare County law enforcement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said two men were taken into custody Thursday evening following a SWAT standoff involving Tulare County law enforcement in East Bakersfield. A Bakersfield police spokesperson said officers assisted Tulare County sheriff’s deputies who were searching for a man wanted for a “violent felony” in the area of Monterey Street and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2nd victim identified in plane crash near California City

GARLOCK, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified the second person killed in the Garlock plane crash as David Joseph Moynihan, 31, from San Diego. Editor’s note: This post was originally published on Nov. 15 and has since been edited with updates. One of two people killed in plane crash Friday identified Nov. […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police search for at-risk 11-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find an 11-year-old boy last seen Wednesday afternoon in south Bakersfield. Bakersfield police said they are looking for Ra’Shad Laws. He was last seen Nov. 17 at around 4 p.m. in the 800 block of Belle Terrace, the department said. He is considered at-risk because […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police investigating homicide in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Wednesday evening in east Bakersfield. The department said officers were called to a home on Latham Street near Dennis Court just after 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A man was found with at least one gunshot wound. He […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Missing 17-year-old has been found: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teenage girl who went missing Oct. 28 has been found, sheriff’s officials said Thursday. E’Kima Ross, 17, was located and sheriff’s officials thanked the public for their help.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Girl, 16, has been missing since Oct. 30: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 30. Saige Vest was last seen in the 5600 block of Gosford Road. She’s described as white, 5-foot-6, 100 pounds, black and red hair and green eyes, according to a sheriff’s release. She has a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Bakersfield man pleads guilty to selling 5,000 pills containing fentanyl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man has pleaded guilty to selling 5,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to an undercover law enforcement officer in 2019, according to court documents. Uriel Ivan Portilla, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiring to posses with intent to distribute fentanyl Thursday, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. Portilla’s sentencing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD asks for help in search of runaway teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a runaway teen who was last seen in south Bakersfield. Aniyah Lee, 16, was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 9 in the 700 block of Vine Street, near the Kern County Fairgrounds. She is considered at-risk due to no […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO asking for assistance locating missing 17 year old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance locating a missing teenager. E’Kima Ross, 17, was last seen by her mother in the Oildale area, according to KCSO. Ross is described as Black, with black hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for a teenaged boy last seen over two weeks ago. Officers are looking for Jaheim Reece, 16. He was last seen on Oct. 30 at around noon in the 600 block of Hosking Avenue. He is considered at-risk because he has no history of running away, the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pilot killed in Shafter aircraft crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the pilot of an aircraft killed in a crash in Shafter on Nov. 3. The pilot was identified as 62-year-old Max Allen Hanner of Bakersfield by the coroner. Hanner was the pilot of a crop dusting aircraft that took off from Shafter-Minter Field headed to […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Two wanted in Bakersfield bank fraud

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are wanted in what police described as burglary and fraud at a Bakersfield bank. The incident occurred last month in the 1700 block of Chester Avenue, police said. One of the burglars is described as a white man about 6 feet tall with a skinny build and short hair. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

