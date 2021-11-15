ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

BREAKING: Robert Francis O'Rourke Officially Announces Bid for Texas Governor

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMAYc_0cxSWfm100

EL PASO, TX – El Paso Democrat politician Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke announced Monday that he will be entering the race for Texas Governor.

After months of rumors and touring Texas, on Nov. 15, Beto confirmed he will be challenging Gov. Abbott for his seat.

“Those in positions of public trust have stopped listening to, serving, paying attention to, and trusting the people of Texas, and so they’re not focused on the things that most of us actually agree on," said Beto. “Instead, they’re focusing on the kind of extremist policies that really only divide us and keep us apart, and stop us from working together on the truly big things that we want to achieve for one another. It’s a really small vision for such a big state, but it doesn’t have to be that way, and I know that together we can get back to being big again.”

Author BetoORourke

O'Rourke is a former El Paso City Council member from 2005-2012 and a U.S. House of Representatives Member for District 16th Congressional District from 2012-2018.

He then gave up the seat to run against Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018. O'Rourke bit off more than he could chew and lost by nearly 3 points. He then announced he would run for U.S. President but shortly dropped out after entering.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Celebrates National Rural Health Day

AUSTIN, TX –– On Thursday, Texas joined the rest of the country in celebrating National Rural Health Day. This day was created to showcase rural America and increase awareness of rural health-related issues. In collaboration with the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture recognized the "importance of rural health care and the unique challenges faced in rural communities across Texas." “Nearly one in every five Americans lives in a rural community, and we need to recognize, understand and help…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Trillion Dollar Infrastructure Bills Finalizes San Angelo I-14 Designation

SAN ANGELO, TX –– After President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Monday, the designation for San Angelo's first interstate highway, I-14, is now final. According to officials, the newly designated I-14 route runs from Midland-Odessa through San Angelo across Central Texas then to Alexandria, Louisiana, Laurel, Mississippi, Montgomery, Alabama, and Columbus, Georgia before terminating at Augusta, Georgia.   I-14 will be built primarily by incrementally upgrading existing highways in each of the states. The first sections of the I-14 corridor in Texas were…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

New Voting Maps Favor Tom Green County Republicans for 10 More Years

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Commissioners approved new voting precinct maps after a special called public hearing allowing citizens one more chance to comment on the maps before adopting them.   Local activists delayed a vote on the once-a-decade redrawing of voting precinct maps Tuesday at a mandatory public hearing held by the court.  San Angelo National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) President Shirley Spears Tuesday recommended the after hours public hearing and she was one of two individuals who addressed the court Friday night.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Another Candidate Enters the Republican Primary for Tom Green County Judge

SAN ANGELO, TX – Another candidate has announced his bid for Tom Green County Judge in the 2022 Republican Primary. According to a press release from the Usery campaign, on Nov. 12, Tommy J. Usery announced Friday that he will be running for Tom Green County Judge as a Republican candidate. "I am today officially announcing the start of my campaign and candidacy for the position of Tom Green County Judge. It is fitting on this day after Veteran’s Day to announce my commitment to once again be called to service of our community," stated Usery in the press release. "I’ve carried a deep sense…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
San Angelo LIVE!

Butterfly Effect: Gov. Abbott Acts After Evil Astroworld Tragedy

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced the formation of the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety Wednesday in the wake of the tragedy at Astroworld Festival in Houston that left at least eight concertgoers dead and injured hundreds of others. The task force will be led by Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony and will consist of safety experts, law enforcement, fire fighters, state agencies, music industry leaders, and others. The task force will hold several roundtable discussions to analyze concert safety and develop ways to enhance security at live music events in Texas. Following…
AUSTIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Highly Contagious Fatal 'Bleeding-eye' Virus in Rabbits Spreading in Texas

AUSTIN — In early 2020, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) received test results confirming that Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHDV) was found in several species of wild rabbits in Texas. Since April of this year, TPWD, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) have not confirmed any new cases in wild rabbit populations in the state. However, TPWD is seeking input from the public, especially hunters, asking that they report any dead rabbits found this fall and winter, similar to practices encouraged last year. Rabbit Hemorrhagic…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas A&M Targets Downtown Ft. Worth for New Law School

COLLEGE STATION — Fort Worth government and business leaders and Texas A&M University System officials are working together on plans to build a new downtown research campus to spur innovation and business development.   The shared vision is to create a hub for collaboration between key Fort Worth industries and top research, education and workforce training assets of the Texas A&M System. The shared goal is to spur business and job growth in one of the nation’s fastest growing cities and throughout North Texas. The Texas A&M System Research and Innovation Center would be…
COLLEGE STATION, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Ukrainian Hackers Indicted in Texas After $6.1 Million Ransomware Attack

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Justice Department announced Monday recent actions taken against two foreign nationals charged with deploying Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware to attack businesses and government entities in the United States. An indictment unsealed on Nov. 8 charges Yaroslav Vasinskyi, 22, a Ukrainian national, with conducting ransomware attacks against multiple victims, including the July 2021 attack against Kaseya, a multi-national information technology software company. The department also announced today the seizure of $6.1 million in funds traceable to alleged ransom payments received…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
585
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy