BREAKING: Robert Francis O'Rourke Officially Announces Bid for Texas Governor

EL PASO, TX – El Paso Democrat politician Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke announced Monday that he will be entering the race for Texas Governor.

After months of rumors and touring Texas, on Nov. 15, Beto confirmed he will be challenging Gov. Abbott for his seat.

“Those in positions of public trust have stopped listening to, serving, paying attention to, and trusting the people of Texas, and so they’re not focused on the things that most of us actually agree on," said Beto. “Instead, they’re focusing on the kind of extremist policies that really only divide us and keep us apart, and stop us from working together on the truly big things that we want to achieve for one another. It’s a really small vision for such a big state, but it doesn’t have to be that way, and I know that together we can get back to being big again.”

O'Rourke is a former El Paso City Council member from 2005-2012 and a U.S. House of Representatives Member for District 16th Congressional District from 2012-2018.

He then gave up the seat to run against Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018. O'Rourke bit off more than he could chew and lost by nearly 3 points. He then announced he would run for U.S. President but shortly dropped out after entering.