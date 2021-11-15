Generating Your Own Nitrogen Freeing You from Hassels

What does the optimal modern denim factory look like? For Pakistani mill AGI Denim, the answer is a safe, sustainable, efficient production floor powered by data.
The mill is undergoing a multi-year investment project to bring its Industry 4.0 concept to life through new, green buildings. In the third quarter of 2021, the company began manufacturing in a newly built LEED-certified spinning facility—the first spinning mill to have this designation in Pakistan. The factory is conveniently located in an industrial area of Karachi, less than 10 miles away from Karachi International Airport and the heart of the major city. It’s also...
