ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

What Domani Jackson's Recruitment Being Reopened Means for Alabama

By Clayton Connick
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smbiF_0cxSUhbt00

Domani Jackson announced on Sunday afternoon that he was reopening his recruitment after being committed to USC since January. His decommitment came just a week after visiting Tuscaloosa when the Crimson Tide played LSU.

Jackson currently plays at Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California, so USC is right in his backyard. Mater Dei is the alma mater of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who was also committed to USC early on in his recruitment process.

Jackson's decommitment is big news, especially for Alabama. The Crimson Tide has already flipped one cornerback in the class of 2022, as Thompson High's Tre'Quon Fegans decommitted from Miami to attend Alabama.

Alabama is also in the running for another high-profile DB in Earl Little Jr. Little and Jackson have built a relationship throughout their Crimson Tide recruitment, and Little was present during Jackson's official visit.

Current 2022 Alabama commits and Alabama players seem to want Jackson and Little to join them, and they have expressed it on social media.

Jackson was seen wearing Alabama gear on his official visit, which Jeremiah Alexander made sure to publicize on his Instagram.

Word on the street will tell you that Jackson is leaning towards the Crimson Tide now, with Michigan also in the running. Alabama has already claimed the top class in the SI All-American recruiting rankings with its 19 commits for the 2022 class.

Jackson is ranked no. 20 in the SI99 recruiting rankings, and he is the third overall cornerback. SI99 also ranked Jackson as the top recruit from the state of California. He would be joining Jake Pope, Tre'Quon Fegans, and Antonio Kite as the 2022 DB commits if he were to choose Alabama, with the Crimson Tide still in the running for Earl Little Jr as well.

The California native would certainly be a huge get for the Crimson Tide, and his presence would give Alabama an absolutely loaded defensive back room beginning in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
BamaCentral

Crimson Corner: Keyshawn Johnson is Wrong about Jalen Hurts

Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson has some beef with Alabama football fans. And no, it isn't because the Crimson Tide has beaten his alma mater, USC, six of the eight times the two teams have played each other. No, Johnson is upset about how Alabama fans claim former quarterback...
NFL
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 19, 2021

Swimming & Diving: Alabama at Tennessee Invitational, Knoxville, Tenn. Volleyball: Alabama at Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn., 5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Stats. Men's Basketball: Alabama vs Oakland, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m., SEC Network+, Live Stats. Crimson Tide Results. Swimming & Diving: Alabama broke three school records in day one of...
SPORTS
BamaCentral

Alabama Gymnastics Announces 2022 TV Schedule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama gymnastics announced its 2022 TV schedule in a release issued by the program on Thursday afternoon. In total, nine of the Crimson Tide's 10 regular-season meets will be either televised or streamed. All nine will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks, including Alabama's meet on Jan. 16 meet at Florida on ABC.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
California State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
BamaCentral

Throwback Thursday: 1962 Sugar Bowl, Alabama vs. Arkansas

It seemed fitting that Paul W. “Bear”Bryant's first national championship game would be against the team from his home state, Arkansas. “If I hadn’t been lucky I’d still be out there somewhere plowing,” he liked to say. But luck wasn't involved with the 1961 Crimson Tide, which ran the table...
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Nick Saban Calls Out Players, Fans for Entitlement Mindset

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Carrying over his energy from Wednesday night's press conference, Alabama head coach Nick Saban once again expressed his frustrations on the attitude of entitlement among his players. This time, though, he extended his frustrations out to the fan base as well. On the Hey Coach! radio program...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

How to Watch Alabama Soccer vs. BYU in NCAA Tournament

The Alabama women's soccer team advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history after defeating Clemson in the opening round of play. That's the good news. The not-so-good new is that Alabama (11-9-1, 5-4-1 SEC) faces No. 13-ranked and fourth-seeded BYU (14-4-1, 8-1 West Coast Conference).
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Usc#Lsu#Thompson High#All American#Si99#Db
BamaCentral

Uncommitted 2022 Offensive Targets for Alabama Football

Alabama football's 2022 class is shaping up to be yet another home-run for head coach Nick Saban. Alabama climbed to the top of SI All-American's recruiting rankings this month, and looks to keep adding to its plethora of talent. Early National Signing Day is now slightly less than a month...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Instagram
BamaCentral

2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 2

With six teams having completed three games and the remaining eight having played two, the 2021-2022 SEC men's basketball season is officially in full swing. On its quest to defend last year's SEC title, Alabama has gotten off to a 3-0 start — its first time doing so since 2017. While its first two wins against Louisiana Tech and South Dakota State were solid wins, the Crimson Tide did have some issues on both ends of the court against South Alabama on Tuesday night. That being said, Alabama has so far shown that it is one of, if not the best team in the conference after three games. For that reason, Alabama is ranked No. 1 this week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Darius Miles Stepping into a Bigger Role for Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Juwan Gary exited the tunnel with the team as Alabama came out to warmup before playing South Alabama, but of course, he was in street clothes and a walking boot after his ankle injury Friday night. Consequently, Darius Miles checked into Tuesday night's game at the 16:31...
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Alabama Defense Shifting to Championship Mindset

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —Through the first six games of the season, the Alabama defense frankly wasn't performing up to the standard that Crimson Tide fans are used to. The defense allowed 22 points per game in the first six games capped by the 41-38 loss to Texas A&M. Since the loss to the Aggies though, the defense is only allowing 12.5 points per game and has been forcing more turnovers per game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy