Wilden Pump Live Demo: Pump over Passing Solids

By Trade Show Guide
wineindustryadvisor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAir pumps are more gentle on wine then lobe or centrifugal pumps. Lobe and centrifugal pumps can grind up the skins and seeds witch release bitter tannins into the wine. A Wilden air pump is much softer on the wine and can pass the...

Republic National Distributing Company Signs Letter of Intent to Partner with Opici Family Distributing in New York

Joint Venture Expands RNDC’s Footprint to Include New York. Grand Prairie, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 – Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), the national distributor and broker of premium wine and spirits, and Opici Family Distributing today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) to create an equal partnership in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Quini Wins 2021 Innovation Award by Wine Industry Network

WINnovation Awards Recognize The Most Innovative Industry Suppliers And Service Professionals. November 18, 2021 – Quini® (www.quiniwine.com), the leader in consumer sensory data and analytics solutions for the wine industry, has been recognized by Wine Industry Network with the WINnovation 2021 Award. WINnovation is an annual award presented to five...
ECONOMY
Five Companies Receive 2021 WINnovation Awards for Wine Industry Innovations

Each year wineries and grape growers face new trends, new challenges, and the continued pressure to stay ahead of the competition or adapt to new consumer behavior and demands. Behind the scenes, wine industry suppliers and service providers work to solve these challenges and come up with new innovative solutions that winemakers and grape growers can take advantage of, in order to strengthen their business and deliver a better product to their customers.
ECONOMY
