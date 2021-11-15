Sustainable, Beautiful, and Engraved with Your Company Logo

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Growing up in a small country town in Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, Sudō Reiko always looked forward to the arrival of spring and fall, which brought the traveling kimono salesman with his bundle of colorful fabrics to her family’s home. “Hiding behind my mother, aunt, and grandfather, I would watch spellbound as he presented these beautiful textiles, one after the other, on the tatami mats,” Sudō later wrote. This early, intimate encounter with the magic of fabric planted a seed, leading her to a celebrated career as a textile designer. But Sudō doesn’t just want to make textiles beautiful, she wants to make them sustainable, too.

