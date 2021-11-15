ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Sustainable, Beautiful, and Engraved with Your Company Logo

By Trade Show Guide
wineindustryadvisor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSustainable and beautiful – wood is what is complementing the TopNest Designs booth and your holiday table this year!. Olive. Acacia. Walnut. Maple. Ash. Oak. Bottle and Glass Coaster singles and...

wineindustryadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

Rivian Gear shop reminds owners of the company’s sustainable adventure goals

Rivian’s Gear Shop is live just as the company prepares to price its initial public offering on Tuesday. The items in Rivian’s Gear Shop remind customers of its main purpose: to allow people to have outdoor adventures while also preserving nature for future generations. The Gear Shop reflects Rivian’s approach...
CARS
thejoltnews.com

Custom engrave your own cigar box gift box!

Learn about designing and engraving your own creations using a laser engraving machine and take home your own custom created cigar box!. Come join us for this fun class and design your own custom engraving while being introduced to the basic principles of 3D design and custom engraving. In this class we'll help you design your own pattern to be etched on a wood cigar box. An incredibly unique and thoughtful gift idea...a custom gift box for your special gift!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wineindustryadvisor.com

Expert Advice and Screen Printing Capabilities by Bergin

BERGIN is excited to showcase the latest packaging solutions that have been proven to not only elevate our clients’ branding but also increase their sales. With our long-standing expertise, we are known for pushing design limitations experienced with traditional labeling. Specializing in (ACL) screen printing multi-colors with tight registration including...
BUSINESS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Top-of-the-Line Yeasts and Exclusive Liquid and Powdered Tannins from BSG

Visit us at booth #301 to learn how BSG Wine can help your fermentations. We’ll be showcasing our exclusive liquid and powdered tannins and proprietary yeast nutrients: Superfood®, Superferm®, Startup®, Leucofood™, OWN™ Organic Wine Nutrient, Vitamix™, and Vitamix+™. Our product range features top-of-the-line yeast and bacteria cultures as well as...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Acacia#Charcuterie Planks#Cutting Boards#Italian#Vip#Topnest
wineindustryadvisor.com

Free Flow Wines Make It Easy to Enter the Sustainable Alternative Packaging Space

Sustainable packaging comes in all shapes and sizes but how do you choose the best option for wine quality and the environment? Visit us at booth #227 to learn about how Free Flow can help you make more eco-friendly packaging choices that won’t compromise the quality of your wine. We work with 100% reusable steel kegs and 100% recyclable cans. Come learn more about how Free Flow’s wine-focused canning and kegging services help make it easy for you to enter the sustainable alternative packaging space while lowering costs and providing a product your customers are delighted with.
ENVIRONMENT
wineindustryadvisor.com

An Unmatched Cork for Ageing Sparkling Wines

Stop by the Diam booth to learn more about the new Mytik Diam 10 and Boisé oak inserts. Mytik Diam 10 is introducing a new era of sparkling wine preservation. And Boisé oenological oak range recently expanded to barrel inserts for extending the life of used barrels while keeping quality and consistency of wine profiles.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Helping Wineries Enter the World of Canned Wine

Ska Fabricating began in June of 2012 in a 500-square foot space west of Durango, CO. At that time, machinist Dan Morris joined the company as Vice President and partner, bringing years of CNC machining expertise. The company now employs 50+ people, manufacturing and selling depalletizers, conveyors, and packaging line equipment to businesses around the world.
INDUSTRY
KTEN.com

3 Beautiful Countertops For Your Home

Originally Posted On: https://www.agmarble.com/3-beautiful-countertops-long-island/. A beautiful countertop is the hallmark of an attractive bathroom or kitchen design. It’s a long-lasting investment for you and your lifestyle. If you want to find one for your home, try to get one based on your needs and daily routine. Countertops Long Island is...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wineindustryadvisor.com

Vivino Named Wine Retailer/Marketplace of the Year by Wine Enthusiast

World’s Largest Online Wine Marketplace and Community of Over 50 Million Recognized in Prestigious 2021 Wine Star Awards Affirming Shift in How Consumers Discover and Buy Wine. SAN FRANCISCO, CA (November 18, 2021) – — Vivino has been named the 2021 Retailer/Marketplace of the Year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Honored...
FOOD & DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Crescere Wines and the Caviar Company Team Up for Online Tasting Event and Luxury Holiday Packages

Boutique Sonoma Winery and San Francisco Caviar Purveyor to Host Virtual Tasting Featuring Limited-Edition Pairing Boxes on December 3. – This holiday season, two family-founded and operated culinary companies are coming together to present a Bay Area-fueled take on a classic pairing: wine and caviar. Offering the highest quality and carefully produced delicacies in their respective fields, Sonoma winery Crescere Wines and San Francisco-based The Caviar Company have produced two limited-edition wine and caviar pairing boxes are now available for nationwide shipping beginning this month through the remainder of the year.
DRINKS
WUPE

Looking For A Beautiful Holiday Wreath For Your Home? PIF!

Looking for the perfect Ornamental Holiday wreath for your home? The Office of Cultural Development has announced its seventh annual Holiday Wreath Art Sale that will be held at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts. The wreath sale will take place on Friday, December 3rd from 12:30-6:30 pm. All proceeds...
LIFESTYLE
Hyperallergic

A Japanese Designer’s Vision for Beautiful, Sustainable Textiles

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Growing up in a small country town in Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, Sudō Reiko always looked forward to the arrival of spring and fall, which brought the traveling kimono salesman with his bundle of colorful fabrics to her family’s home. “Hiding behind my mother, aunt, and grandfather, I would watch spellbound as he presented these beautiful textiles, one after the other, on the tatami mats,” Sudō later wrote. This early, intimate encounter with the magic of fabric planted a seed, leading her to a celebrated career as a textile designer. But Sudō doesn’t just want to make textiles beautiful, she wants to make them sustainable, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
blooloop.com

Sustainability

Blooloop is committed to take action to combat the climate crisis. We feel we are in a unique position to be a valuable platform to highlight sustainability issues, strategies and innovations across the visitor attractions industry worldwide. UN Sustainable Development Goals. In 2015, the United Nations Member States adopted a...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

How to Make Your Home More Sustainable

Climate change is one of the most talked-about subjects today. In the past few years, we have seen a huge change in temperature and weather conditions. From roasting hot days in the UK to floods happening around the world, it's no surprise we have to make small changes to our home.
ENVIRONMENT
wineindustryadvisor.com

Generating Your Own Nitrogen Freeing You from Hassels

Eliminate nitrogen gas delivery shortages forever. Generating your own nitrogen on-site frees you from the hassles of dealing with supplied cylinders, dewars or bulk nitrogen. A Parker WineMaker Series nitrogen generator dispels any concerns about lines icing up, running low, or running out of nitrogen. A nitrogen blanket reduces the oxygen concentration to less than 0.5% and minimizes contact between oxygen and the wine surface during storage (both pre and post bottling) and ensures minimal DO pickup.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

Former L’Oréal Executives Crafting $1.2B Beauty Company Through SPAC

Skincare company Obagi and makeup brand Milk Makeup are joining forces through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal with Waldencast Acquisition Corp. — an acquisition-focused entity founded by two former L’Oréal execs — in a merger that puts their combined value at about $1.2 billion. Vegan makeup brand Milk...
BUSINESS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Choose Strength in Supply, Resources and Reach with TricorBraun WinePak

Choose strength in supply, resources and reach. Dedicated to delivering reliable customer service, award winning custom design, and unparalleled access to the highest-quality packaging from domestic and international sources, TricorBraun is. expanding to consistently provide you with the best support in the industry. Visit our booth at WIN Expo to...
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Enhance Your Wine Production Process from Grape to Bottle

“Intuitive. Scalable. Accurate. Flexible. Innovative.”. These are just a handful of adjectives from delighted wine industry customers who use vintrace. Our cloud-based winery software management system tracks and enhances your wine production process from grape to bottle. The team at booth 333 will demonstrate how vintrace can streamline your winemaking...
DRINKS
Robb Report

Home of the Week: From Designer Furniture to Fine Wine, This $47.5 Million Malibu Mansion Comes Fully Stocked and Move-In Ready

Top Malibu mansion developer Kirkor Suri wanted his latest offering, a spectacular hilltop estate overlooking Malibu’s Billionaires’ Beach, to feel like a five-star boutique hotel. So he equipped it with everything, right down to the kitchen sink. In fact, multiple kitchen sinks. Interior decorating-loving Suri, co-founder of Malibu Real Estate Investments, sweated every detail of every room, equipping each one with everything a buyer would ever need to move straight in. Every stick of furniture, piece of art, light fixture and side table tchotchke is included. That grand piano in the foyer, the cello in the entryway, the rows of bourbons...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy