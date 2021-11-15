ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Enhance Your Wine Production Process from Grape to Bottle

By Trade Show Guide
wineindustryadvisor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Intuitive. Scalable. Accurate. Flexible. Innovative.”. These are just a handful of adjectives from delighted wine industry customers who use vintrace. Our cloud-based winery software management system tracks and enhances your wine production process from grape to bottle. The team at booth 333 will demonstrate how vintrace can streamline your...

wineindustryadvisor.com

Insurance Journal

Opinion: Mitigating the Uncertainty of Smoke Taint in Wine Grapes

Smoke taint has dominated the worries of the California wine industry recent years. With unsettled climate conditions and continued droughts, there is no reason to think that smoke taint will not continue to be a significant concern for the foreseeable future. In 2017 and 2020, California growers and wineries both...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Unique ways to use fine wine to enhance the holidays

(BPT) - No matter if you're celebrating a holiday or another seasonal occasion, a glass of fine wine is the traditional way to toast all the good things in life. With more than 4.25 billion bottles purchased by Americans just last year — followed closely by 3.6 billion by France and 3 billion by Italy — wine is broadly appealing and provides endless ways to enhance affairs big and small.
DRINKS
Food & Wine

This Corn Liqueur Will Be the Coolest Bottle on Your Bar

I'm crazy about corn. Corn on the cob? Can't get enough of it. Arepas? Amazing. Tortillas? Transcendent. Fritos? Don't get me started, they're my kryptonite. I didn't think I could be any more smitten with corn, but then I tried Nixta Licor de Elote, the world's first corn liqueur, which launched in March 2021 out of Jilotepec de Abasolo, Mexico.
DRINKS
montecristomagazine.com

At UBC's Wine Library, Every Bottle Tells a Story

UBC’s Food, Nutrition and Health Building isn’t distinguished in appearance. As with many of the campus’ brutalist-inspired mid-century buildings, swathes of concrete are broken up only by sickly, greenish, wall-wide panes of glass. The interior evokes a suburban high school: sepia-toned oranges and yellows, dust-laden trophy cases, and more concrete. The home of the UBC Wine Research Centre is a world away from the charm of Burgundy, Piedmont, or even the Okanagan. But for those willing to seek it out, or badger kindly academics into a tour, there is beauty here in the form of the UBC Wine Library, a collection of bottles unrivalled in Vancouver.
DRINKS
Riverside Press Enterprise

What to know about growing wine grapes at home

Growing your own grapes can be a fun project, once you understand how to train and prune your vines. If you’ve grown your own table grapes, you will notice that they don’t look quite the same as the ones you buy from the grocery store. Commercially grown grapes are larger and the clusters remain intact. Home-grown grapes are smaller, and their clusters tend to shatter (drop fruit). Shattered clusters look “picked over” and are less marketable, so most grapes are harvested before fully ripe to avoid this issue.
RECIPES
Simply Recipes

How to Stock a Home Bar: The Essential Bottles of Liquor, Liqueur, Bitters, and Wine

The well-stocked home bar is a question of curation, not quantity: it’s not how many bottles or spirits you have, but which ones. The right selection and you’ll have a thousand transformative cocktails within reach. Go with a grab-bag of what came first-to-mind, and you'll have just a handful of cocktails you may have to live with for a long time.
FOOD & DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

ATPGroup Showcases Parsec's Aphromate Plus to Automate Charmat Sparkling Wine Production

ATPGroup and their trusted partner Parsec move into the US sparkling wine production market. Introducing Aphromate Plus which offers an innovative and precise control system for the automation of the Charmat method sparkling wine process. ATPGroup prides themselves on “relentless innovation” across the wine, beer, food, and pharmaceutical industries. Their...
ECONOMY
Food & Wine

Slapping a Chateau on the Label Makes a Bottle of Wine Seem Fancier, Study Finds

I was forced to take one semester of French in middle school, so I'm not an expert in the language, but a "chateau" is kind of just a house. A nice big house out in the country, sure, but a house nonetheless. And yet, a new study found that simply putting a picture of a chateau on the side of a wine bottle was enough for a plurality of consumers to assume it was the most expensive wine in a group.
DRINKS
Daily Evergreen

Squashing grapes: WSU alums create wines

Three friends at WSU Tri-Cities created two different Riesling white wines from grapes harvested on opposite sides of Lake Chelan, showing how location can impact wine taste. Grapes were harvested at Tsillan Cellars on the south shore of Chelan and Lot 75 Vineyard on the north shore of the lake, said Andrew Gerow, WSU Tri-Cities viticulture alumnus and one of the wine creators. The grapes were pressed at Succession Wines in Lake Chelan and processed at the Ste. Michelle Wine Estates WSU Wine Science Center in Richland.
DRINKS
OurSentinel

Grapes are a smart choice, three recipes to eat your way to better health

(Family Features) - The importance of health and wellness is top of mind for many people. There are many contributing factors to wellness such as diet, physical activity, social engagement and genetics. All are important, but a first step to wellness is choosing healthy foods to fuel the body every day, ideally foods that support health in multiple ways.
RECIPES
bizjournals

New grapes, new daring, new rewards: The changing face of Colorado wine

As the range of winners in this year's Governor's Cup competition shows, it's not just a Merlot world in Colorado anymore. 2022 Who's Who in Agriculture (Nomination Deadline-January 10, 2022) CO ranks among the top 5 states for producing feedlot cattle, sheep, wheat, potatoes, sorghum & barley. Who's Who in...
COLORADO STATE
Food Network

12 Wine Subscription Services That Will Send Bottles to Your Door

If you love to kick back with a glass of wine after a long day, it's time for a new wine-purchasing strategy. Rather than schlepping bottles home from the store, opt for a wine delivery services. Yup, these are companies that deliver wine straight to your door via a monthly subscription or by-the-bottle purchases. Below are 16 services with subscriptions that clock in at less than $100 a month or bottles at very reasonable prices. There's something for everyone no matter where you live in the country and a wine offering for every palate. Cheers to that!
DRINKS
New York Post

Stock your wine cabinet with 15 bottles of red for $4.80 each

Picking wines can be an involved process that has the risk of not paying off if you choose something you end up being disappointed with. While many wine shops have assistants on hand to help you choose, having true experienced wine professionals who can put together a selection of top drops is highly valuable. Having those experts select a range of high-quality wines and go one step further to deliver them to your door is even better — which is exactly what Wine Insiders is for.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Labeltronix Helps Wine Brands Stand Out and Provide Premium Craft Labels on Time and on Budget

Wine producers put endless time, money, and heart into each blend. The labels should reflect that. Labeltronix helps wine brands stand out and share their stories with premium crafted labels. Get noticed with foil stamping, embossing, spot varnish, and more. Labeltronix can provide premium craft labels on time and on budget and wine producers get premium label quality without sacrificing cost-effectiveness, sustainability, and flexibility. Print labels with unrivaled flexibility without sacrificing premium quality with the Labeltronix/ReThink Dynamic Hybrid Solution. We print the branded labels, with all the eye-popping finishes, and producers can add variable information (vintage, variety, expiration date, compliance information, and more) on demand with an Epson printer. Even personalize labels for special events like weddings, birthdays, and more.
FOOD & DRINKS

