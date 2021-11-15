Enhance Your Wine Production Process from Grape to Bottle

UBC’s Food, Nutrition and Health Building isn’t distinguished in appearance. As with many of the campus’ brutalist-inspired mid-century buildings, swathes of concrete are broken up only by sickly, greenish, wall-wide panes of glass. The interior evokes a suburban high school: sepia-toned oranges and yellows, dust-laden trophy cases, and more concrete. The home of the UBC Wine Research Centre is a world away from the charm of Burgundy, Piedmont, or even the Okanagan. But for those willing to seek it out, or badger kindly academics into a tour, there is beauty here in the form of the UBC Wine Library, a collection of bottles unrivalled in Vancouver.

