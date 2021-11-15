ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Breaks Two Spotify Records On First Day Of 'Red (Taylor's Version)' Release

SPOTIFY reps say TAYLOR SWIFT broke two records on FRIDAY, (11/12), the day she released RED (TAYLOR'S VERSION). One is the record for the most-streamed album in a day by a female in SPOTIFY history, with...

Taylor Swift Drops Music Video For New Duet With Chris Stapleton, "I Bet You Think About Me"

Alright fellas, you know OG Taylor Swift was a guilty pleasure back in the day. I mean c’mon, her self-titled album, Fearless, and even Red were good albums. I really have been digging this Red (Taylor’s Version) album. After that big debacle with Big Machine, and her no longer getting a chance to own her masters, you have to respect her finally doing things her own way, taking back ownership, and giving her fans even more.
In Honor of Red (Taylor's Version) Look Back at Taylor Swift's Evolution in Red

"Red (Taylor's Version)" just dropped and we're "not fine at all." Just like "knowing all the words to your old favorite song," the historic pop record is the ultimate "sad girl autumn" soundtrack and finally belongs to Taylor Swift again, in her second series of album re-recordings to claim ownership of her masters. Smash hit, ex-boyfriend cursing singles like "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "22," and "I Knew You Were Trouble" are back and better than ever (sorry Jake Gyllenhaal) along with never-before released tracks "from the vault" that didn't make the album, including the full cut of the fan-cherished "All Too Well." Re-recording an entire body of work is an unprecedented project, but an important statement as a woman in music – especially for a singer-songwriter powerhouse that can write that ten minute ballad off the cuff in band rehearsal.
Taylor Swift
Seth Meyers
Jimmy Fallon
Taylor Swift drops 'Red (Taylor's Version),' including the first song she ever wrote with Ed Sheeran

That's when Red , Taylor Swift's fourth studio album, originally released. And at midnight Friday (Nov. 12), Red (Taylor's Version) arrived in a flush of nostalgia. The rerecorded project is the second installment of Swift's quest to reclaim her Big Machine masters, which were controversially sold last year—the first was Fearless in April—and includes nine never-before-heard "From The Vault" tracks.
SNL: Who is hosting Saturday Night Live this week?

Saturday Night Live is returning on 20 November with a new episode and another first-time host.Canadian actor Simu Liu, who plays the title character in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will take on hosting duties.Saweetie will be featured as the evening’s musical guest.Other hosts this season have included Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis, Kieran Culkin, and Jonathan Majors.Musical guests have included Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, Brandi Carlile, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.The Twitter account for SNL shared a teaser for Liu and Saweetie’s appearances on the show on Tuesday (16...
Billie Eilish, Paul Rudd to Host Last Two 'SNL' Episodes of 2021

Billie Eilish and Paul Rudd are set to host the last two “Saturday Night Live” episodes of 2021. Eilish will host her very first “SNL” and will appear for the second time as a musical guest on the late-night sketch show on Dec. 11, followed by People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” winner Rudd, who will host “SNL” for the fifth time on Dec. 18. Rudd will be joined by Charli XCX, who will also be performing as a musical guest on the show for the second time. Eilish will be promoting her sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever,” which launched at No. 1 on...
Jennifer Lawrence Fangirled Over Ariana Grande on 'Don't Look Up': 'I Went Full Radio Contest Winner'

Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up,” the last shoe to drop this awards season, was unspooled before a crowd of BAFTA voters at the Harmony Gold Theatre on Wednesday night. In attendance for a Q&A with the Oscar-winning stars Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”) and Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), along with director, writer and producer Adam McKay (“The Big Short”), the screening was introduced to the attending members by Matthew Wiseman, BAFTA Los Angeles CEO, and moderated by John Horn of the Los Angeles Times. McKay spoke about working with Oscar-nominated composer...
