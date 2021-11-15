Taylor Swift Breaks Two Spotify Records On First Day Of 'Red (Taylor's Version)' Release

Saturday Night Live is returning on 20 November with a new episode and another first-time host.Canadian actor Simu Liu, who plays the title character in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will take on hosting duties.Saweetie will be featured as the evening’s musical guest.Other hosts this season have included Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis, Kieran Culkin, and Jonathan Majors.Musical guests have included Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, Brandi Carlile, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.The Twitter account for SNL shared a teaser for Liu and Saweetie’s appearances on the show on Tuesday (16...
