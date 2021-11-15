Adele Claps Back at Negative Fan Comments Over Her Weight Loss: ‘Not My Job’ to Validate Others’ Bodies

YouTube

Adele isn’t bothered by fans who were upset that she’s lost 100 pounds and dramatically made over her body. Despite the body-shaming she faced over her trimmer figure, “I wasn’t shocked or even fazed by it — my body has been objectified my entire career,” the singer revealed during a November 14 interview.

“Am I too big or am I too small, am I hot or not or whatever — I never looked up to anyone because of their body,” Adele continued.

The “Hello” songstress had been held up as an example of body positivity and acceptance throughout her career, ever since her debut album, 19, was released in 2008. Her weight loss came after she split from her husband, Simon Konecki, in 2019. The former couple finalized their divorce in March 2021, and share joint custody of their 8-year-old son, Angelo

“I was body positive then and I’m body positive now. But it’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies,” the “Easy on Me” singer said. Adele did admit that she felt bad if her slimmed down body “made anyone feel horrible about themselves, but I– that’s not my job,” she added, admitting, ‘I’m trying to sort my own life out.”

Courtesy of Adele/Instagram

During the interview, Adele admitted that her 100-pound weight loss came not because of a mission to change her dress size, but to ease the stress of her divorce. “It was about my anxiety mainly. I had the most terrifying anxiety attacks after I left my marriage,” she shared, explaining, “They’d paralyze me completely and made me so confused because I wouldn’t be able to have any control over my body.”

‘But I knew that I was aware of it all happening. It was like I was still very much there while my whole body was just, like, on another planet it felt like, you know? And I’ve always worked out a bit. You know, a couple times a week for my back,” she continued.

All that stress became alleviated as soon as she started releasing those positive endorphins that come with regular exercise. Adele said that “I didn’t have any anxiety when I was with him at the gym.” She added, “I noticed how much I trusted my trainer’s presence when I was feeling so lost, but also I didn’t have any anxiety when I was out at the gym. It became my time — me having a plan every day when I had no plans.” As a result, she has ended up 100 pounds lighter!