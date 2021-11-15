ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Adele Claps Back at Negative Fan Comments Over Her Weight Loss: ‘Not My Job’ to Validate Others’ Bodies

By Beth Shilliday
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bv0Cl_0cxSStk700
YouTube

Adele isn’t bothered by fans who were upset that she’s lost 100 pounds and dramatically made over her body. Despite the body-shaming she faced over her trimmer figure, “I wasn’t shocked or even fazed by it — my body has been objectified my entire career,” the singer revealed during a November 14 interview.

“Am I too big or am I too small, am I hot or not or whatever — I never looked up to anyone because of their body,” Adele continued.

The “Hello” songstress had been held up as an example of body positivity and acceptance throughout her career, ever since her debut album, 19, was released in 2008. Her weight loss came after she split from her husband, Simon Konecki, in 2019. The former couple finalized their divorce in March 2021, and share joint custody of their 8-year-old son, Angelo

“I was body positive then and I’m body positive now. But it’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies,” the “Easy on Me” singer said. Adele did admit that she felt bad if her slimmed down body “made anyone feel horrible about themselves, but I– that’s not my job,” she added, admitting, ‘I’m trying to sort my own life out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l50Zf_0cxSStk700
Courtesy of Adele/Instagram

During the interview, Adele admitted that her 100-pound weight loss came not because of a mission to change her dress size, but to ease the stress of her divorce. “It was about my anxiety mainly. I had the most terrifying anxiety attacks after I left my marriage,” she shared, explaining, “They’d paralyze me completely and made me so confused because I wouldn’t be able to have any control over my body.”

‘But I knew that I was aware of it all happening. It was like I was still very much there while my whole body was just, like, on another planet it felt like, you know? And I’ve always worked out a bit. You know, a couple times a week for my back,” she continued.

All that stress became alleviated as soon as she started releasing those positive endorphins that come with regular exercise. Adele said that “I didn’t have any anxiety when I was with him at the gym.” She added, “I noticed how much I trusted my trainer’s presence when I was feeling so lost, but also I didn’t have any anxiety when I was out at the gym. It became my time — me having a plan every day when I had no plans.” As a result, she has ended up 100 pounds lighter!

Comments / 2

Related
HollywoodLife

Adele Sparks Marriage Speculation With Mystery Ring Amid Rich Paul Romance — Photos

Oh, hello: Adele was spotted with a band on her wedding finger, sparking speculation that she may be engaged. Adele’s highly-anticipated divorce album 30 has not arrived yet, but the 33-year-old Grammy winner is now sparking marriage speculation. Amid her relationship with Rich Paul, the “Hello” singer was photographed with a band on her wedding finger as she departed a studio in west London on Friday, Nov. 5, as seen in the photos HERE. HollywoodLife has reached out to Adele’s rep for comment.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Simon Konecki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Positivity#Validate Others
POPSUGAR

Adele Spoke to Oprah About Her 100 lb. Weight Loss and Finding Solace in Exercise After Her Divorce

During last night's One Night Only special on CBS, Adele revealed to Oprah Winfrey both how and why she lost 100 pounds in two years. Rumors that Adele's divorce had something to do with her weight loss weren't entirely off, according to the "Hello" singer. "I had the most terrifying anxiety attacks after I left my marriage," Adele explained. She mentioned that she had a steady workout routine for a while to aid with her back issues that she's had since her teenage years but had a revelation while exercising after her divorce.
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

’90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed Reveals How He Lost 25 Pounds In Weight Loss Transformation

HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with ’90 Day Fiance’ star Big Ed who revealed what led to his 25-lb weight loss transformation. 90 Day Fiance‘s Big Ed, 56, made headlines on Nov. 10 when it was announced that he and his longtime girlfriend, Liz Woods, 29, got engaged. And while the reality star has a lot of celebrating to do, he spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed the secret to his weight loss transformation following the couple’s split during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life.
WEIGHT LOSS
Fox News

Adele recalls being ‘devastated’ and ‘embarrassed’ by her divorce

Adele is in a state of freedom to say and express herself in ways she never imagined she could have in years past. The "Easy on Me" songstress, 33, recently opened up about the difficulties she had settling into her new role as a superstar single mom amid her divorce from Simon Konecki – whom she said lives across the street from her in Beverly Hills and routinely contributes to the school pick-up and drop-off for their 9-year-old son, Angelo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

Adele Reveals The Moment She First Admitted Her Marriage Was Ending

Adele opened up about the breakdown of her marriage and the events that inspired her new album in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday night on CBS. “I do remember one of my friends, we were answering these questions in this very bougie magazine, and it was something like, ‘What’s something that no one would ever know about you?’” Adele recalled. “And I just said it in front of three of my friends. I was like, ‘I’m really not happy. I’m not not living. I’m just plodding along.’ And I remember there was a lyric that I wrote that I put on a song on ’25,’ which was ‘I want to live and not just survive.’ And I definitely felt like that.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HuffingtonPost

Adele Says Her Son Had No Idea She Was 'Adele'

Adele’s son is in for a big surprise. The British singer told Oprah Winfrey in her highly anticipated “Adele: One Night Only” special Sunday that her son, 9-year-old Angelo, isn’t really aware yet that his mom is mega famous. “So does Angelo know that you are Adele?” Winfrey asked the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Adele reveals truth about weight loss in tell-all chat with Oprah Winfrey

Adele has opened up about her weight loss journey in a new interview with Oprah Winfrey. The star recently revealed she had lost almost 45kg in an intense exercise regime that involved working out up to three times a day, and speaking to Oprah she said this was mainly driven by her attempts to manage her anxiety.
WEIGHT LOSS
OK! Magazine

Adele Was 'Not Shocked' By The Public's Reaction To Her Weight Loss, More Revelations From Singer's 'One Night Only' Interview With Oprah Winfrey

Adele didn't hold back during her One Night Only interview with Oprah Winfrey. The "Hello" singer discussed her weight loss, her divorce and more during the CBS special, which aired on Sunday, November 14. The 33-year-old's physique made headlines when she showcased a slimmer frame in 2019 after reportedly losing...
WEIGHT LOSS
EW.com

Adele to Oprah: 'My weight loss was a byproduct of managing my anxiety'

Adele may have lost close to 100 pounds in the past two years, but she didn't set out to drop any weight. "I was body positive then, and I'm body positive now," she told Oprah Winfrey during Sunday's CBS special Adele One Night Only, which interspersed their sit-down conversation with clips of her "comeback" concert in front of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy