A nearly completed South Williamsburg residential building could be taken over by its lender next month. As UCC foreclosures rise in the city, New York-based DW Partners has scheduled one Dec. 13 for equity interests in 427 Marcy Avenue. The lender is able to foreclose because it provided three loans on the project totaling $25 million in 2019.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO