ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro & Galaxy Buds2 Reportedly Causing Widespread Ear Complications

By Bernard Beanz Smalls
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4EiY_0cxSQUwU00

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Samsung might have a massive problem with two of its exceptionally wearable devices.

Spotted on the Notebook Check via Android Central , Samsung’s wearables, the Galaxy Buds Pro , and Galaxy Buds2 are reportedly widespread issues among users. Wearers report suffering ear irritations and infections.

Per Notebook Check :

As reported by Android Central, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro looks to be causing widespread complications among users. Said complications seem to start off as irritation, before potentially spiraling off into full-blown infections. It doesn’t appear to be a random issue either that could leave the cause of the ear complications in doubt—the author of the report empirically establishes that the Galaxy Buds Pro cause said issues, with each use of the $199 TWS earbuds directly leading to symptoms.

Android Central writer Chris Wedel user described the issues they encountered while using the Galaxy Buds Pro.

After another week of giving my ears a rest and some self-care to get them cleared up, everything was back to normal. Cautiously, I used only the left earbud from my Galaxy Buds Pro for a 45-minute video call. Unfortunately, the irritation struck again, but only in the ear that I had the earbud in.

The issue seems to only affect Samsung’s latest wearables, the Buds Pro and Buds2, but not first-gen Galaxy Buds, Google’s Pixel Buds A, or 1More’s ColorBuds 2. According to Notebook Check , the culprit could “be the nickel on the charging contacts. Reputedly, Samsung also switched to acrylate from the acrylic it used on previous models.”

Samsung is aware of these issues and is offering refunds and covering medical expenses, but that does not mean a huge class-action lawsuit is not coming their way.

This news is unfortunate because both the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds2 are honestly the best two earbuds on the market and were favorably reviewed by Hip-Hop Wired . Our resident tech reviewer has not experienced any of these issues while using both wearable devices.

We will keep you updated if any of those issues happen during our use of the products.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

8 Tips to Improve Your Samsung Galaxy S21's Battery Life

The Galaxy S21 series is among the best high-end Android smartphones available in the market, with Samsung offering the lineup in three different sizes and price points to cater to different consumers. The Galaxy S21 Ultra with its massive 5000mAh battery offers decent battery life, but the same cannot be...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Black Friday TV deals 2021: Best discounts on 4K and OLED smart TVs from Samsung, Sony Bravia and more

Black Friday is now just a week away. The annual sales event is synonymous with heavily discounted televisions, but while the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, the very best Black Friday TV deals are still highly sought-after online. Most of the big retailers, including Amazon, AO, Currys and Studio, have kicked off their Black Friday celebrations early, heavily discounting some of their bestselling TVs by up to £500. We’ve already found some eye-catching offers, which we’ve compiled below, but keep checking back as the big day approaches for even...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wearable Devices#Pixel Buds#Galaxy Buds Pro Galaxy#Android Central#Tws#Notebook Check#Hip Hop Wired
laptopmag.com

Best Galaxy Buds Black Friday deals 2021

Samsung Galaxy Buds Black Friday deals are arriving ahead of Black Friday 2021. Technically, the big retail holiday falls on November 26, yet retailers are putting out early deals. Right now, you can get just about any of Samsung's wireless earbuds for dirt cheap. For a limited time, nab the...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ down to their LOWEST-EVER PRICE today

You shouldn’t miss the chance to buy new devices and upgrade your old ones through the best Black Friday deals that retailers will offer. Walmart Black Friday deals are a good source of discounts, especially with the retailer rolling out its first Black Friday Deals for Days event this year. If you’re planning to take advantage of Black Friday headphone deals, then you won’t want to miss this $31 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ that brings the wireless earbuds down to their lowest-ever price of $59 from their original price of $90.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Holy crap, Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ are only $59 at Walmart right now

GET 61% OFF: The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are on sale at Walmart for just $59 — that's $91 off their usual price. If you've been searching for a long-lasting, decent-sounding pair of earbuds that won't break the bank, look no further. Today in "how have these not sold out yet,"...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
CNET

Get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 when you buy a renewed Samsung Galaxy S20

When it comes to tech, waiting a year or two after a device's initial release can net you a huge discount on purchases. On top of that, shopping refurbished might be the most cost-effective way to upgrade your electronics. This is twice as true when it's being refurbished by the original manufacturer with certified parts and has a one-year warranty. That's why this offer from Samsung is worth the spotlight. When you purchase any renewed phone in the Galaxy S20 line, you'll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 (a $150 value). Plus, you can score an even bigger saving when you trade in an older phone.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

The device features a 6.5 inches TFT display that has a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. The device comes in Black and Blue. The smartphone is integrated with a Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by). Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is packed with 2 GB RAM with 32...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Specs Comparison

For the first time ever, the Redmi Note series has a Pro+ variant. Its name is Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and its killer feature is the incredibly fast charging speed. But besides that, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is also one of the most complete mid-rangers in the current market. Is it the best device you can get in its price range or there are good competitors? There is no better way to understand it than comparing it to the most amazing phones sold in the same price range. Today it is the turn of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G being the rival of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in this specs comparison. If you want more, stay tuned in the next few days for other comparisons including the Redmi Note 11 Pro+.
CELL PHONES
soyacincau.com

This is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and it’s essentially a Galaxy Note with an S Pen

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to be revealed in a couple of months and the new top-of-the-line S22 Ultra is expected to be the Galaxy Note replacement that fans have been waiting for. YouTuber Jon Prosser of Front page Tech has obtained photos of the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra and it confirms what we’ve been expecting from the new Samsung flagship.
CELL PHONES
Stuff.tv

Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook Go packs a punch for just £399

Samsung has launched its latest Chromebook, the Galaxy Book Go, in the UK – and it’s a tempting proposition for budget-conscious laptop shoppers as we look ahead to the holiday season. The Galaxy Book Go was first released in the US this summer (plus a Qualcomm version has previously been...
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Discounted To Best Price Yet

If you've ever had a few sleepless nights wishing that headsets didn't cradle your skull so snugly just so that you could listen to your favorite podcasts, then Samsung's Galaxy Buds might be the right hardware for you. Each of the earbuds slots neatly into your ear canals, and for a limited time, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ at their lowest price yet.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

How to Reset Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 runs Wear OS 3, while Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 operate use Tizen OS. Reset any version: Hold Power/Home and Back Button down until watch reboots; then press the Power/Home button quickly until Select Reboot Mode appears; select Recovery, and on Watch 4, select Wipe data/factory reset > Factory data reset.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Together, Samsung and Apple hold nearly 80% of the American phone market while about the same percentage of users are shopping for handsets exclusively through their US carrier of choice, and those peddle mainly iPhones or Galaxies. There's no escaping the Apple-Samsung duopoly in the US, that's why a clash...
CELL PHONES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy