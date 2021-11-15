A look at the Seahawks' injuries following loss to Packers

The Seattle Seahawks were shut out for the first time in a decade on Sunday, falling 17-0 to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Despite Week 10 being his first game back since returning from the injured reserve, quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t blaming his finger injury on his poor performance.

“My finger felt fine,” Wilson told reporters after the loss. “The problem with tonight was I just had two bad plays. That’s what it really was. I felt like we were moving the ball pretty well.”

Tackle Duane Brown, however, sustained an injury during the matchup, left in the fourth quarter, and was unable to return.

“He’s got a little groin thing going,” coach Pete Carroll said in his postgame press conference. “He stepped on somebody’s foot and slipped out. He strained his groin.”