15 years ago, my whole world shattered when a car accident saw me responsible for the deaths of three of my friends. I wasn’t officially told that they had died until a week later. Every day in my hospital bed I asked after them, wishing and hoping that somehow, they were still alive. Deep down I knew they were gone. I was devastated. I knew there was no way I could ever make it right, no matter how much I wanted to. In those early days, amid all the pain and the fear, I made a promise to my friends that whatever happened from here, I would live my life for them.

