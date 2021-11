BOCA RATON — Life on the other side of 50 has been rewarding for Ernie Els. The Juno Beach resident has found new life on the golf course, enjoying the less intense but still-competitive world of the Tour Champions. He loves working on his game, playing with 50- and 60-somethings in much more relaxed environments and visiting courses he never saw during his nearly three decades on the PGA Tour.

JUNO BEACH, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO