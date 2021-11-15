ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aquarium heater blamed for weekend fire at Manhattan home

 3 days ago
Manhattan—Investigators say a weekend house fire was accidental. Just before t 530 a.m. on Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to 120 S. Wreath for a...

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

