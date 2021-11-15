ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Pour Moi for the holidays

By Joana Canals
KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnti-aging guru Ulli Haslacher, Founder & CEO of Pour Moi Skincare, shares Pour Moi wins TIME Magazine’s Best Beauty Inventions of 2020, and has two...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

IcelandX – Book Signature Trip Now – $300 OFF

A lot of people are trying to squeeze in some amazing trips before the end of the year, or start planning big ones for next year. have you thought about adding Iceland to your travel bucket list?. IcelandX is Iceland’s only specialized tour operator in the U.S. And they have...
LIFESTYLE
KDVR.com

Holiday Drinks with Paul Zahn

Get all the latest tips and tricks for holiday drinks with Lifestyle Expert Paul Zahn. Even an Espresso Martini. For more information check out the products and websites below. Espresso Martini Kit by Absolut Vodka- ReserveBar.com. 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon by Sebastini- Sebastiani.com. Larsen Cognac Aqua Ignis- TotalWine.com. 2019 Sonoma County...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
KDVR.com

Brilliant Beauty

Look great for the holidays fast with Cutera’s new Trubody Treatments at Brilliant Beauty. The treatments help burn fat and build muscle. Brilliant Beauty has a great offer, for a limited time, if you buy the Trusculpt ID Fat Killer, starting at $1,250 you will get a Trusculpt Flex Plus muscle building treatment free. Set up a consultation with the team at Brilliant Beauty today. Give them a call at 720-798-0121 or visit them online at Reynas.info.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KDVR.com

Best buys for glowing skin

A glowing look is totally in this holiday season. Our lifestyle expert shows some tips, tools and products that will give you that glowy look. Go to Samsclub.com for more information on Olay products.
SKIN CARE
KDVR.com

Ageless Expressions MedSpa – Evolve

It is the newest treatment at Ageless Expressions MedSpa called Evolve. It reduces fat and stimulates collagen production, giving you more tone. No downtime, no bruising, no needles. Call 1-844-724-3537 now to book your appointment. They’re located in Littleton and also have a new office in Golden. Or go online to agelessexpressionsmedspa.com.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inventions#Climate#Founder Ceo#Pour Moi Skincare#Time Magazine#The Mountain Day Cream
SPY

The 23 Best Holiday Gifts For Tweens

It’s hard to find the best Christmas gifts for those we know are infinitely more aware than we are of what is cool, and tweens absolutely fit into this category — if not define it. Being a tween in the age of social media may be uniquely challenging because they know what is on-trend and exactly what they do and don’t want. We want the best gifts for her to be something they’ll like, which is a tall order in this category! The best way to impress a tween is trying to just pay attention to what they like. Those are probably...
SHOPPING
KDVR.com

Zoli Contemporary Living

Looking for a way to treat yourself this Holiday season, how about upgrading the furniture in your home? Joana Canals got to tour Zoli Contemporary Living to see all the wonderful furniture that moves, expands and fits the entire family for the holiday season. To see even more pieces of furniture visit Zoli Contemporary Living in person, they are located at 8330 South Colorado Blvd. in Littleton. You can also go to ModernFurnitureDenver.com.
LITTLETON, CO
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Jarrod Schulz 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Jarrod Schulz has long been known as one of the contestants on Storage Wars. However, it’s actually been quite a while since he’s been on the show. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t still quite a bit of interest in what he’s doing. There’s also quite a bit of interest in how he’s making his money these days and how much money he’s making.
TV SHOWS
Daily Beast

Radio Host Rattled by Near-Death COVID Bout Is Now Spurting Vax Nonsense

A conservative radio host in Denver, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this year, is now saturating the airwaves with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. During a Friday afternoon segment of his eponymous KNUS radio show, Steffan Tubbs stood idly by and appeared to even offer approval to a caller who floated a conspiracy theory that government officials and health experts are concealing how many people have died from the vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut Scam Suspect Enjoys the Finer Things in Life, But Lawyer Says He’s Dead

It's the first thing we all do when we hear of something scandalous in our backyard -- check Facebook. It may not be a great sign for our society but it's true, and it's exactly what I did when I heard a CT woman had been swindled by a man whose attorney claims he's dead. When I searched "Johnny Masesa Facebook," the first result for Masesa was a memorial Facebook or "Legacy" page.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Doing This, Starting Jan. 13

The COVID vaccination process in the U.S. has evolved significantly over the past year. Just a few months ago, we did not have booster shots or the vast majority of vaccine mandates that are now in place. These mandates have stretched far and wide, affecting the places unvaccinated people can work, eat, and even visit. But most of these requirements were put in place before vaccines were available to children, since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only authorized Pfizer's pediatric vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11 on Oct. 29. Now, new vaccine mandates are factoring in children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning of "Real Concern"

With COVID-19 cases rising and officials alarmed by the recent surge in places like Minnesota, virus expert Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, warned this pandemic won't be over anytime soon, on MPR News. So how can you stay safe? Read on for 7 essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy