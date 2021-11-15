ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

The Grim Return of Outdoor Winter Dining

By Saahil Desai
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ff1cR_0cxSL4DS00
John Lamparski / Getty

Imagine what it would be like to time-travel from 2019 to now. If you were just strolling down a city street, and not talking to anyone, would you even know that we’re in a pandemic? Sidewalks are no longer deserted, most pedestrians have stopped wearing masks outside, and cardboard signs praising essential workers have been thrown into the recycling bin. But there’s still one big tip-off that things are a little fishy: all those outdoor-dining setups.

The tables and chairs on sidewalks and in parking spaces have been ubiquitous since the Tiger King phase of COVID-19. You can find sheds and greenhouses and bubbles and yurts and igloos and sidewalk tables and repurposed railcars and tents-that-are-outdoors-but-really-are-indoors in major cities such as Washington, D.C., and San Francisco, and in far smaller ones like Covington, Kentucky; Fayetteville, Arkansas; and Jamestown, North Dakota. New York City alone has more than 12,000 bars and restaurants with pandemic outdoor seating.

Early in the pandemic, local governments relaxed zoning restrictions to let restaurants and bars assemble these (very regrettably named) “streeteries” as a lifeline. “For those restaurants where it’s possible to have outdoor dining, it’s been a saving grace,” says Alex Susskind, the director of the Cornell Institute of Food and Beverage Management. Lots of would-be diners were rightfully wary of eating, maskless, in poorly ventilated, potentially crowded dining rooms. But the al fresco option remained alluring even as the weather turned, and even in places where that meant slurping down your food in a parka and gloves. The country’s pop-up street cafés were never supposed to be around forever, but they’re one of the few measures that have lingered all pandemic long.

The one thing that outdoor dining hasn’t yet weathered is this winter. Hey, what’s the point of mRNA if it’s not to free us from the torment of eating outside in bad weather? It’s been a year and a half since these plywood shanties first showed up on our streets, and now, suddenly, they’re at risk of being useless. But whether Americans decide to forgo propane-lit dinners on the sidewalk in the months to come could have effects that extend far beyond this winter. The choice we make may help reveal whether outdoor dining is just another pandemic change that peters out on its own, or a more fundamental shift in how cities divvy up their public space.

To get a—ahem—taste of what streeteries will look like this winter, I called up four restaurant owners and managers who all work in different states. I heard about so many different types of heaters, I could start my own HVAC business. I heard stories about meals served last winter in arctic winds and subzero temperatures, and dread about what horrors might be yet to come. But mostly I kept hearing this: Yes, we’ll still serve customers outside this winter; but no, we don’t expect it to bring in that much money. That’s also what David Henkes, a restaurant-industry analyst at the firm Technomic, anticipates as it cools down. Outdoor dining is “going to remain in play pretty significantly this winter,” he said, “even though the urgency probably isn’t there quite as much as last year.”

Stephanie Webster, the owner of Oakley Wines in Cincinnati, told me that she’s already dotted the alleyway that abuts her restaurant with heaters for maximum warmth‚ but she’s not sure how many of her patrons will actually want to linger in the cold for chardonnay and charcuterie. The temperature has already sneaked into the 40s some nights, and she has seen just one-quarter of the outdoor diners she had at this point last year. Pisticci, a neighborhood Italian joint in Manhattan, has so many tables outside that the restaurant’s capacity is double what it was before the pandemic, according to its manager, Jay Schmidt. After braving blizzards to serve diners last winter, he’s setting boundaries this year. When it gets into the 20s or below, outdoor dining will be a no-go. “At a certain point, it becomes a staff safety issue,” he told me. “I don’t want anyone slipping on the deck.”

Restaurants aren’t ready to give up on street dining because, yes, plenty of Americans are still afraid to eat inside. Every week, the polling firm Morning Consult tracks public sentiments about going into restaurants. People are feeling better about eating inside now than they were in August, its surveys find, but still, as of last week, one-third of adults aren’t yet comfortable with the idea. That rate could still change quite a bit, depending on what happens to coronavirus cases, and how cold it gets, going forward. If yet another pandemic wave is on its way—unfortunately, a very real possibility—those street cafés could be fuller than you’d think. A really bad winter, though, could nudge diners through the door. “A lot of people need to rip the Band-Aid off,” Schmidt said. “Minus-12 will do that.”

Restaurants already have enough to worry about without trying to model pandemic curves come January, so many are giving their streeteries and backyard patios a much-needed glow-up ahead of what comes next. You’ll see lots of the threadbare blankets and barely heated wooden sheds from 2020, Henkes told me, but also more embellishments to make the experience cozier or just plain entertaining. That could mean more stunts akin to what one Bronx bar did last winter, using its allocated parking spaces to re-create the graffiti-laced interior of a subway car; or maybe restaurants will copy the example of one in a Colorado ski town, which turned old gondola cars into heated mini–dining rooms with room for eight.

Such upgrades don’t come cheap, though. Lots of establishments have an arsenal of heaters and patio furniture from 2020, but even very basic outdoor winter dining could be cost-prohibitive for many restaurants this year. Sidewalk heaters tend to run on propane, which hasn’t been this expensive since Barack Obama’s first term as president. Webster, of Cincinnati’s Oakley Wines, told me that fuel is now so expensive that if a customer orders a $13 glass of wine and then nestles under the blue flame for an hour, she is losing money on the whole affair. If restaurants set up for winter dining and no one comes, then what was once a lifeline for their business could turn out to feel more like a trap.

With another successful winter season, streeteries may go from pandemic stopgap measure to something we expect from cities. In a few years, America’s cities might have more permanent outdoor options on every corner. Alex Susskind, of Cornell, said he envisions a post-pandemic future in which outdoor dining isn’t always available, but comes back every year when the weather is nice.

But pop-up street dining takes up public space that could be used for many other things—and in ways that might be more community-oriented. A few cities have already come to that conclusion, clawing back the urban landscape from tables and chairs; and the opposition is mounting in other places too. NIMBYs want their neighborhoods clear of wooden shacks. Everyone wants to dismantle nesting sites for rats. “If opponents of these sheds can point to the fact that they’re no longer used this winter, then they can point to the idea of having them removed from the public sidewalk,” said Jerold Kayden, an urban-planning professor at Harvard. “If [outdoor seating areas] are not being used, even restaurant owners won’t want to maintain them.”

Street dining may even get roped into the country’s red-blue divide. Areas full of pandemic-wary liberals—and car-hating urbanites—might be poised to keep streeteries around a while longer, while red areas that are already back to normal ditch them for this winter and beyond. That would track with the restaurant recovery as a whole: Establishments in states that voted for Donald Trump in 2020, such as Oklahoma and Kentucky, are doing better relative to 2019 than those in states Joe Biden won, such as California and Illinois.

Ultimately, this winter is the make-or-break moment for where outdoor dining goes from here. If customers are willing to endure sitting in the cold this winter, then streeteries are likely to endure through next spring and summer too, and maybe into the fall of 2022. At that point, they’ll have more than two years’ worth of squatters’ rights on city streets, and a chance of staying longer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

The Terrifying Future of the American Right

Rachel Bovard is one of the thousands of smart young Americans who flock to Washington each year to make a difference. She’s worked in the House and Senate for Republicans Rand Paul, Pat Toomey, and Mike Lee, was listed among the “Most Influential Women in Washington Under 35” by National Journal, did a stint at the Heritage Foundation, and is now policy director of the Conservative Partnership Institute, whose mission is to train, equip, and unify the conservative movement. She’s bright, cheerful, and funny, and has a side hustle as a sommelier. And, like most young people, she has absorbed the dominant ideas of her peer group.
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

Why Isn’t Merrick Garland Locking Them Up?

Earlier today, tape surfaced of Donald Trump defending the insurrectionists who broke into the Capitol, chanted “Hang Mike Pence,” and built an actual gallows. Here’s what he said about Pence to ABC’s Jonathan Karl in March: “How can you—if you know a vote is fraudulent, right?—how can you pass on a fraudulent vote to Congress? How can you do that? And I’m telling you: 50/50, it’s right down the middle for the top constitutional scholars when I speak to them. Anybody I spoke to—almost all of them at least pretty much agree, and some very much agree with me—because he’s passing on a vote that he knows is fraudulent. How can you pass a vote that you know is fraudulent?”
The Atlantic

The Desperate Scramble to Stop an Insider Election Threat

The people who fear the most for the future of American democracy weren’t watching the election returns in Virginia and New Jersey earlier this month for clues about next year’s midterms. These voting-rights advocates didn’t pay much attention to who won mayoral or school-board races. Instead, they’ve spent the past two weeks trying to discern how many Donald Trump loyalists captured control of elections in a pivotal 2024 swing state: Pennsylvania.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Secret NYC

7 Spots In NYC Where You Can Dine In A Cozy Winter Igloo

As the weather gets colder, the outdoor set-ups in NYC are once again getting creative. “Igloo dining” used to be only available in a few NYC locations (like 230 Fifth’s rooftop and City Winery’s pop-up in Rockefeller Center), but now there are tons of places across the city where you can curl up in a cozy dining bubble or igloo!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
SoJO 104.9

Fresh Air and Food! 9 Atlantic County NJ Restaurants Offering Heated Outdoor Dining This Winter

Still like dining al fresco in spite of the chillier temps? Here are a bunch of restaurants in Atlantic County where you can eat outside while keeping warm. Just because it's gotten a little cooler outside, doesn't mean you can't still get some fresh air, right?! So, grab the puffy vest, the hoody, the flannel EVERYTHING, and the scarf, and set your GPS for these local restaurants offering heated outdoor dining.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
CNY News

12 Upstate Taverns With Awesome Fireplaces and Fire Pits

When the weather turns chilly in Upstate New York, our minds turn to fireplaces. Or fire pits. At the local tavern no less. These places invite customers to grab a cocktail and gather with friends around a roaring fireplace, or as is the case today, around a beautiful fire pit out in the cold air. In either case, these tavern accessories are popular with guests whether you are at a rural bar, an urban hotel, or even a waterfront hideaway. Many of the ones on this list are gorgeous, and even historic. You will be tempted to grab a stick, some marshmallows and a Hershey bar when you sit by these great fireplaces. and fire pits and toast up a batch of s'mores. Take a look at the photographs.
RESTAURANTS
santivachronicle.com

Dining Outdoors At Sanibel Restaurants Is Popular Choice

A recent Santiva Chronicle poll showed there is a love for alfresco dining on Sanibel. Nearly all of the 500 respondents said they enjoy dining outdoors while on the island and a recently passed ordinance focused on addressing the public’s demand for more outdoor dining. Among the variety of Land...
SANIBEL, FL
Sacramento Bee

Rocklin relaxes rules for outdoor dining for restaurants, bars through holidays

Rocklin City officials approved an urgency ordinance last week in an effort to help restaurants and bars extend their outdoor dining infrastructure through the holidays. The ordinance reduces regulations and creates a permit process for temporary outdoor structures at restaurants and bars, staff said in a meeting last week. The ordinance is aimed at helping business owners preserve their outdoor dining infrastructure and expand business while still keeping public health guidance in mind, according to meeting documents.
ROCKLIN, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
NBC4 Columbus

As winter approaches, Columbus restaurants ask for outdoor dining extension

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – With winter approaching and Columbus’ outdoor dining program expiring this weekend, restaurants are feeling the pressure as they work to keep their businesses running. The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) addressed some of those issues during a briefing Wednesday. Restaurants like Harvest Pizzeria said the safest option to keep both their customers happy […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Restaurants continue to struggle, asking city leaders to extend outdoor dining

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Restaurants continue to fight to keep their doors open. Between worker shortages and rising supply costs, it’s putting a lot of pressure on the industry. To help some of the restaurants cope, the Ohio Restaurant Association is now asking cities across Ohio to extend outdoor dining and provide funding for outdoor dining infrastructure.
COLUMBUS, OH
kusi.com

Outdoor dining to stay in Little Italy permanently

LITTLE ITALY (KUSI) – Now that the City of San Diego has approved outdoor dining on a permanent basis certain parts of town are making big plans for the future. One of those places is Little Italy. KUSI’s Dan Plante has more on what’s going on in Little Italy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Boston Magazine

Where to Find Outdoor Skating Rinks in Boston This Winter

Has the return of chilly weather, and the impending holiday season, got you in the mood to lace up those skates? Good news: The start of outdoor ice rink season is just around the corner. There are a few changes in store for winter 2021-2022. For one, the Seaport’s popular ice rink will not be returning—the “Snowport” this year will instead be a holiday market and outdoor games destination.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Dining#Outdoors#Weather#Food Drink#Maskless#Al Fresco
myfox28columbus.com

City of Columbus extends outdoor dining program through November 30

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus' outdoor seating pilot program has been extended through the end of November, city officials told ABC6/FOX28 on Monday. The program, which launched in the summer of 2020, allows restaurants and bars to use the right of way for temporary outdoor on-street dining areas, or to extend seating into their parking lots.
COLUMBUS, OH
localsyr.com

New outdoor winter dining guidelines released by Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh released an update “Winter Dining Guide” designed for restaurants and bars in the City of Syracuse to safely and comfortably serve customers outdoors during winter months. The City is extending the season for outdoor café seating and allowing the placement of outdoor...
SYRACUSE, NY
Bisnow

Outdoor Dining's Path To Permanence Still Being Charted

As Los Angeles continues to enjoy warm fall weather before temperatures start to cool, clusters of outdoor diners and drinkers have flocked to sidewalks and curbside parking spaces across the city to reap the rewards of a temporary city program. The program, enacted during the coronavirus pandemic, has shifted the...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Huron Daily Tribune

Igloo dining returns to Bird Creek Farms

Due to popular demand, Bird Creek Farms has brought back a dining option it introduced last year. Patrons can dine inside an igloo dome allowing people to eat outside even when it snows during the cold of winter. The Port Austin restaurant currently has four igloos available for outdoor dining,...
PORT AUSTIN, MI
Daily Herald

Expanded outdoor dining here to stay in Grayslake

When the pandemic hit and suddenly local restaurants weren't able to serve diners indoors, Grayslake officials expanded the rules for outdoor dining, helping some restaurants survive. Even though pandemic conditions have improved, Grayslake leaders voted Tuesday to preserve the expanded outdoor dining policies that have allowed restaurants that never before...
GRAYSLAKE, IL
CBS Chicago

Temps In Chicago Are Dropping, But Outdoor Dining Tents Are Going Up And ‘Here To Stay’

CHICAGO (CBS) — As temperatures drop, tents are going up for outdoor, heated dining. Now that eating inside is allowed, how much longer will tents and igloos be on city streets and sidewalks? CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports from the West Loop where he spoke to restaurant owners who want to see them stay. A greenhouse on the sidewalk that one owner said is not going away because COVID is still here. A view from above Randolph street in the West Loop shows it. The familiar canopies coming back on sidewalks and streets as the frigid temperatures settle in. “The COVID cases are not...
CHICAGO, IL
shorelineareanews.com

The Local 104 adds an Outdoor Winter Market on Sundays

Join us for our first Outdoor Winter Maker's Market. We are excited to bridge the gap between the ending and beginning of the Farmers Market Season. Dress warm! We will be hosting these events under our covered patio every Sunday from noon to 4pm. Reservations for indoor or outdoor dining recommended!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

60K+
Followers
3K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy