BOSTON (CBS) — Just over a month ago, the Patriots were sitting at 2-4 and the present wasn’t looking very bright. Fast forward to Thursday, and the team is going for a fifth straight win and has a chance to improve to 7-4. That is what’s on the line for New England in the team’s Thursday Night visit to Atlanta to face the 4-5 Falcons. The Patriots can further solidify their spot in the AFC Playoff picture with a win. The Patriots have won six straight over the Falcons, including that historic Super Bowl LI victory. Will they make it seven straight...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO