Michigan State

Bay County Woman Wins $1.63M Michigan Lottery Jackpot

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman from Bay County was “spooked” when she checked her Lotto 47 ticket on Halloween and found out that she had won a $1.63 million jackpot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJEfb_0cxSJpxk00
Credit: Michigan Lottery

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Oct. 30: 04-07-12-13-30-32.

She bought the ticket at Dore’s Party Store, located at 2521 South Huron in Kawkawlin.

“When I checked my ticket on Halloween, I really couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” said the 52-year-old player. “I made my husband double-check it just to be sure I wasn’t dreaming. You always think about winning, but I’m not sure I ever thought it would happen. It has definitely felt like a dream!”

The lucky player claimed her prize recently and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.1 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.

She says she plans to use her winnings to invest in her retirement.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

