Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy apparently has some pretty goofy character models, and they're already becoming the internet's newest meme sensation. The GTA Trilogy is a remaster of three classic GTA games: GTA 3, San Andreas, and Vice City, and as such it looks better than the original games in most areas - a lot folks are pointing out the improved environments. That said, a few of the character models seem to have been warped by some sort of gravitational bending in the remastering process, and so of course the internet is doing what it does best: memeing the crap out of them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO