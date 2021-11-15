ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Mayor Accused Of Posting Revenge Porn On Reddit, Charged With 50 Counts

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — Andrew Bradshaw, the youngest mayor in the history of Cambridge, Maryland, is charged with violating Maryland’s revenge porn statute, the Office of the State Prosecutor said Monday. Bradshaw is charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn.

Charging documents allege Bradshaw made multiple accounts on Reddit, a community forum website, with usernames that had the name and birthday of the victim, a woman previously in a relationship with him. From those accounts, he posted nude photos of her without her consent on forums related to sex, humiliation, degradation and race, officials said.

If convicted, Bradshaw would face a maximum penalty of two years’ incarceration and a $5,000 fine for each count.

“Using someone’s private images without their consent is a serious breach of trust and invasion of privacy, and the power and breadth of the internet makes such a violation even more egregious”, said State Prosecutor Charlton Howard, “Our office is committed to protecting victims from those who abuse their positions of power and trust.”

According to Cambridge’s website, Bradshaw is a lifelong resident of the area and took office in January, becoming the youngest mayor in the town’s history.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping His Mother While Under The Influence Of Alcohol, Drugs

An intoxicated man allegedly raped his mother after holding her at knifepoint as her neighbors and family members were celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali. The shocking incident happened on Oct. 4 at a slum in the Indian state of Ghaziabad, reported NDTV. The incident came to light after the woman approached the police the next day to report her harrowing ordeal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Cambridge, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

2 men dead, woman found shackled and beaten after meeting suspect on dating app

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (TCD) -- A call regarding a "possible kidnapping and murder" led police officers to discover a shackled female victim and a dead male. Evansville Police Department Sergeant Anna Gray said in a press conference that officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday to assist Indiana State Police with the call.
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Independent

Missing 16-year-old girl rescued after using TikTok hand signals for distress

A missing 16-year-old girl was rescued after using TikTok hand signals to warn a motorist she was in distress, police say.Police in Kentucky say that they pulled over and arrested James Brick after someone in the car behind his truck recognised the hand gestures and called 911.Mr Brick, 61, was charged with unlawful imprisonment after being stopped in Laurel County, Kentucky, with the missing youngster in his back seat.During the investigation, deputies say they also located a phone in Mr Brick’s possession that allegedly portrayed a juvenile female in a sexual manner, and he was also charged with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revenge Porn#State
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Pioneer Press

Murder charges: Nail hammered into heel of man whose body was dumped in rural Dakota County

Two more people were charged Monday in the beating death of a 39-year-old Minneapolis man whose body was found dumped in a rural Dakota County culvert last spring. Arturo Morales-Ceras, 34, of Minneapolis faces one count of second-degree murder, while his girlfriend, Tomasa Martinez, 30, of Minneapolis, faces one count of kidnapping, according to a news release from the Hennepin County attorney’s office. A third defendant, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, was charged Friday with second-degree murder.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
BET

Atlanta-Area Power Couple Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

A St. Louis power couple that moved to the Atlanta area to expand their business were found dead in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Sandy Springs police Sgt. Salvador Ortega said before 9 p.m. on Nov. 6, Keianna Burns, 44, shot and killed her husband, 46-year-old Ronnell Burns, before shooting herself.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
candgnews.com

Police name suspect in June homicide, arrest her mother

WARREN — Police investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old woman dead in June have made an arrest in the case and have now named two more suspects, including the alleged shooter. According to a release from Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer, Ashinay Horton-Starks, 23, is wanted for murder in...
WARREN, MI
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut Scam Suspect Enjoys the Finer Things in Life, But Lawyer Says He’s Dead

It's the first thing we all do when we hear of something scandalous in our backyard -- check Facebook. It may not be a great sign for our society but it's true, and it's exactly what I did when I heard a CT woman had been swindled by a man whose attorney claims he's dead. When I searched "Johnny Masesa Facebook," the first result for Masesa was a memorial Facebook or "Legacy" page.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

Protester reportedly body-slams journalist outside Kyle Rittenhouse courtroom

A protester outside the courtroom where Kyle Rittenhouse has been on trial was allegedly caught body-slamming a journalist, and was found to be avoiding bail. Anthony Chacon, according to reports, was wearing a “f*** Kyle Rittenhouse” t-shirt at the protest outside the court when he apparently assaulted a journalist. He also held a placard. Footage from outside the courtroom on Wednesday appeared to show a man matching his description hitting a journalist’s camera, forcing him to back off. It was unclear if the same journalist was body-slammed by the 20-year-old, in an alleged assault that was seen by a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy