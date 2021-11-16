ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Iranian helicopter came close to U.S. warship- Pentagon

 8 days ago
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - An Iranian navy helicopter came close to a U.S. Navy warship in the Gulf of Oman and circled it three times in an incident that ended without an impact on U.S. operations, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Iranian helicopter came within 25 yards (75 feet) of the Essex warship.

"It's dangerous because it could lead to miscalculations," Kirby said.

He did not specify when the incident took place.

reelman
8d ago

Remember when the left said Trump was going to get us into another war? This clueless numbnuts is a better bet for that. LET'S GO BRANDON!

Jay Park
8d ago

I bet it was one of those Apaches that Biden gave to the Taliban then sold to Iran

Steve R
8d ago

I wonder if they would have flown so close if Trump was President, just wondering!

thedrive

Video Shows U.S. Destroyer's Very Intimate Standoff With Iranian Vessels Over Seized Oil Tanker (Updated)

Iran's raid on an oil tanker resulted in an incredibly close encounter between its gunboats and a U.S. Navy destroyer. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Iran has released dramatic video footage of an incident in the Gulf of Oman, which reportedly took place last week. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Vietnam-flagged tanker ship Sothys and then appears to have sent small boats to swarm two U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke class destroyers, as well as U.S. Coast Guard cutters, in what by every indication is an unprecedented altercation.
MILITARY
