Where to Order Thanksgiving Takeout Around Baltimore
By Theresa Cotton
Baltimore magazine
3 days ago
After experiencing the ease of having last year’s scaled-down celebrations catered, many families are opting to go the carryout route again this Thanksgiving. Even if you’re not ready to fully break with tradition, the local dining scene is offering plenty of ways to supplement your family’s time-honored turkey recipe with heat-and-eat...
Bar 1801: The brains behind condiment company Secret Sauce Co. have opened yet another burger pop-up, this time in Upper Fells Point. Matthew Steinberg and Vaughn Weitzman (the chef behind the Farm to Charm food truck) first formally introduced Secret Sauce—which counts among its offerings a “not-so-classic” version of ketchup and a habanero-carrot hot sauce—at their burger pop-up at the Lost City Diner in Station North in 2018. (They were also part of the opening team at North Ave. Market.) At the new spot, Bar 1801—named for its location at 1801 E. Lombard St.—locals can expect natural wines, a cocktail list, and, of course, burgers that make use of the signature sauces. (Vegan ones, too.) Feeling musical? There’s also plenty of vinyl on hand to flip through. Bar 1801 is open Wednesday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Well, we’ve got good news and we’ve got bad news, Baltimore. First, the good news: We might not have to spend the next few months shoveling out walkways and putting lawn chairs in parking spaces. The bad news, though: That means there’d be no waking up to see a snow day.
Pandemic life produced a very different set of wintertime activities last year, which, for Baltimoreans, meant that trips to the beloved Inner Harbor Ice Rink would have to be put on hold. But now, that wait has officially come to an end, as the frosty fixture—housed atop the Inner Harbor Amphitheater, in between the Harborplace Pavilions at 201 E. Pratt St.—made a much-anticipated comeback Friday night.
For years, Ricardo Jones, owner of Sangria Patio Bar in Mt. Vernon, toyed with plans to launch a local eatery with Matthew “Bull” Lasinski of Alliance Restaurant Group. COVID-19 came. Then in the spring of 2020, Lasinski, owner of Southern Provisions in Canton’s O’Donnell Square, approached Jones with a probable location for the venture—the former Ryleigh’s Oyster space in Federal Hill.
The gyros are gone but lake trout has been added to the bill of fare. The booths and the counter are the same. Hanging over the grill is a row of new flatscreen TVs, as though whatever the talking heads are yakking about is more important than what the bus driver in for an egg sandwich is telling the school teacher on the next stool.
Ever stop to think about the kind of Baltimore we’ll live in 11 years from now? Imagine our great city in the throes of a remorseless and invasive global virus—kind of like the one that we’ve persisted through for months now, only worse this time. This new infectious agent has its sights set on our species and its digital creations. Shared memories, sustained thanks to technology, have fizzled. And what’s left? An atmosphere so mangled by the grave effects of climate change that air is now a danger to our skin. Full body gear is worn outdoors and social distancing remains a necessary practice.
Every Saturday, hundreds flock to Fells Point to shop all things vintage at. —the thrifting experience that pops up outside of Broadway Market weekly from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. At the open-air market, visitors can rummage through racks of vintage pieces, mingle with trailblazing artists, and grab a bite from the merchants inside the food hall.
A few things brought Marisa Sheingate to the Anneslie neighborhood in south Towson nearly 15 years ago. The schools were good, the buildings along York Road had a certain charm to them, it wasn’t too far from Baltimore proper and, importantly, it was walkable. Staples like Villagio Cafe and Mandarin...
Baltimore magazine serves as a user’s guide to the region, both in print and online. Through world-class design, bold photography, and captivating writing, we point you to the best in food, drink, arts, culture, fashion, and more. We also introduce you to Baltimore’s most fascinating people and dig deep on the subjects that matter most to our readers. We passionately chronicle and celebrate this complicated, wonderful, vibrant city we all love. We know everything about this town. And soon you will, too.
Comments / 0