Where to Order Thanksgiving Takeout Around Baltimore

Bar 1801: The brains behind condiment company Secret Sauce Co. have opened yet another burger pop-up, this time in Upper Fells Point. Matthew Steinberg and Vaughn Weitzman (the chef behind the Farm to Charm food truck) first formally introduced Secret Sauce—which counts among its offerings a “not-so-classic” version of ketchup and a habanero-carrot hot sauce—at their burger pop-up at the Lost City Diner in Station North in 2018. (They were also part of the opening team at North Ave. Market.) At the new spot, Bar 1801—named for its location at 1801 E. Lombard St.—locals can expect natural wines, a cocktail list, and, of course, burgers that make use of the signature sauces. (Vegan ones, too.) Feeling musical? There’s also plenty of vinyl on hand to flip through. Bar 1801 is open Wednesday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO