Curator Christoper Y. Lew Exits the Whitney

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Y. Lew is leaving New York’s Whitney Museum of American Art, where he has served for nearly seven years as Nancy and Fred Poses Associate Curator, Artnews reports. During his tenure there, Lew was known for mounting career-elevating exhibitions of young vanguard artists, including Sophia Al-Maria, Kevin Beasley, Rachel Rose,...

