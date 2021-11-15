ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Top Spots To Celebrate!

By Estee Behar
bocaratonobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGive thanks in this eatery’s magical outdoor patio with twinkly lights. Choose from seasonal options like a stunning set charcuterie board featuring venison sausage, pigs in a blanket, toasted bread, cheese and seasonal salad. Entrees include Turkey Breast and sides like stuffing, truffle mac and cheese, roasted calabaza, green bean casserole,...

bocaratonobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
OCRegister

These restaurants offer Thanksgiving dinner for takeout in 2021

Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
RESTAURANTS
Fox News

Serve these Thanksgiving side dishes on the big day

This Thanksgiving, spice up your table with some fun and different sides. Below, five awesome ideas to get the wheels turning. We’re talking mouth-watering cranberry apple rice pilaf, grilled sweet potatoes, and more. Read on, and get excited for Turkey Day. Cranberry Apple Rice Pilaf by Melanie Cagle of The...
RECIPES
Mashed

Mexican Cornbread Casserole Recipe

What's for dinner tonight? Let's try a one-dish meal packed with all the yummiest ingredients you can find! Food enthusiast and recipe developer Hayley MacLean has crafted this mouthwatering Mexican cornbread casserole recipe, and it's sure to please the whole family. "This dish is a hit because it is full of flavor, is super simple to put together, and is super hearty and filling," MacLean explains of the dish. "One pan of this will feed the whole family with leftovers to spare." We totally second this. Anything to make dinner quick and tasty, we're here for it!
outerbanksvoice.com

Rosie’s Recipes: A Thanksgiving Dessert to be thankful for

Most of you probably have your Thanksgiving meal already planned – turkey with giblet gravy, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, corn pudding, stuffing, dinner rolls, that cranberry jellied blob with the can ribs still imprinted on it (Does anybody really like that stuff?), and whatever else you might put on the family table. As usual, I’m bypassing the meal and going straight to dessert.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Cheese#Pecan Pie#Lemon Meringue Pie#Thanksgiving Dinner#Cream Pie#Food Drink#Ariete Give#Venison Sausage#Turkey Breast#Apple Pie#Bourbon Steakhouse#German#Butternut Squash Soup#Short Rib Ravioli
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Flourless Chocolate Cookies are a sweet finale to Thanksgiving dinners

Holiday entertaining season begins on Thanksgiving. Anyone who has been tasked with hosting Thanksgiving understands the commitment required to prepare a delicious meal for guests, which often encompasses appetizers, several side dishes and, of course, turkey as the centerpiece. Guests attending a Thanksgiving dinner can give holiday hosts and hostesses a break by providing dessert.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Thailand
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
China
EatThis

We Tasted 7 Walmart Pies & This Is the Best

Pie is the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. It's as expected and iconic as a golden-roasted turkey at the table. It's often the star of the dessert course, a celebration of the season's harvest and plenty, featuring delicious, golden buttery pastry stuffed to the max with the bounties of fall. What makes...
coastobx.com

Top 6 spots for date night

The Outer Banks isn’t all fried oysters and domestic beers. Many world-renowned chefs live right here on the islands and work hard day in and day out to come up with innovative and delectable dishes. While there are many incredible restaurants on the Outer Banks, a few stand out as perfect date night locations as they offer intimacy, attention to detail and innovation. Whether you’re looking to celebrate an anniversary with your significant other or a birthday with a friend, this list is for you.
RESTAURANTS
East Hampton Star

News for Foodies 11.11.2021

Union Steak and Sushi in Southampton is offering a three-course $42 prix fixe menu for Long Island Restaurant Week, featuring a wide variety of starters and entrees with several options for upgrades. In addition to many sushi and roll options, the restaurant's signature rolls are available as a first course...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
NBC Miami

Iconic Gathering Spot Versailles Restaurant Celebrates 50th Anniversary

For 50 years, it has been a staple in the Little Havana community for delicious Cuban food, cafecito and conversation. The famed Versailles Restaurant celebrates its 50th anniversary Wednesday. The location along Southwest 8th Street and 36th Avenue in Miami has been a magnet for celebrations and high-profile politicians running for office.
MIAMI, FL
FOXBusiness

The most disliked Thanksgiving side dishes, according to Instacart

November is here, and the people have spoken: Please don’t pass the candied yams this Thanksgiving. This is according to survey intel from polls conducted by Instacart, the nationwide grocery delivery platform, in partnership with The Harris Poll, on more than 5,000 American adults in October 2021. "This year, many...
capenews.net

New Takes On Sides For Thanksgiving

Last week’s column focused on side dishes for Thanksgiving that can be made in advance. This week we will continue with some of the recipes that were not included, along with a new one I just came across. It’s a very interesting take on cranberry sauce—from Yankee Magazine—and I received it from Annie Coops, who is food editor for that iconic publication.
RECIPES
oceaniacruises.com

A Trio of Jacques Pépin’s Favorite Thanksgiving Recipes

As I always say, food, for me, is inseparable from sharing. There is no great meal unless it is shared with family or friends. That’s why Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays – it is all about food and family. Ahead of this year’s holiday, I wanted to share a few of my favorite appetizers and side dishes that I often serve with my classic roasted turkey – French Onion Soup, Green Beans Almondine and a delicious Sweet Potato Gratin. French onion soup is a classic and one of my favorites – what more can I say? You cannot go wrong with green beans almondine with its combination of haricots verts, shallots and butter, and gratins always remind me of my childhood. This gratin is made with sweet potatoes and warm spices like ginger, cloves and nutmeg for a really nice autumn flavor.
RECIPES
Union Leader

Granite Kitchen: Show-stopping Thanksgiving sides

T urkey is the star of the show on Thanksgiving, but no holiday meal is complete without a few show-stopping sides on the table. Mashed potatoes and stuffing are among the must-have side dishes on most Thanksgiving tables, along with cranberry sauce, gravy and green bean casserole. But making the...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy