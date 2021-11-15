Top Spots To Celebrate!

As I always say, food, for me, is inseparable from sharing. There is no great meal unless it is shared with family or friends. That’s why Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays – it is all about food and family. Ahead of this year’s holiday, I wanted to share a few of my favorite appetizers and side dishes that I often serve with my classic roasted turkey – French Onion Soup, Green Beans Almondine and a delicious Sweet Potato Gratin. French onion soup is a classic and one of my favorites – what more can I say? You cannot go wrong with green beans almondine with its combination of haricots verts, shallots and butter, and gratins always remind me of my childhood. This gratin is made with sweet potatoes and warm spices like ginger, cloves and nutmeg for a really nice autumn flavor.

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO