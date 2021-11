A lot of things out-of-staters do, we can overlook because we are "Iowa nice". Other things are just unforgivable. I wrote recently a story featuring some of the worst reviews of our beloved tourist attraction the "Field of Dreams". Even the worst reviewers were trying their best to sugar-coat because insulting our treasured landmarks is just mean. Other things are universally and inarguably wrong like Stephen Colbert's recent faux pas in response to his reference of a COVID "super-spreader" event on game day at Kinnick Stadium. He apparently failed to do some research on the connection between the "hospital" and the "wave".

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO