Jacksonville, FL

Firehouse Subs being bought by Canadian fast-food company

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A Florida-based company that owns the Firehouse Subs chain is in contract to be purchased by a Canadian company that owns Burger King, Popeye's and Tim Horton's fast-food restaurants, corporate leaders said Monday. Restaurant Brands International...

www.dhbusinessledger.com

Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
#Fast Food Restaurants#Firehouse Subs#Canadian#Rbi
