Firehouse Subs being bought by Canadian fast-food company

Q: Describe your company. A: Proper Title is a full-service title insurance agency serving the residential and commercial real estate industries. The firm is one of the fastest-growing title companies with plans to expand regionally and nationally. Proper Title's rapid growth is a direct result of a commitment to provide all clients with an exceptional level of customer service, superior efficiency, and an industry-best team for each closing. Proper Title was named Forbes America's Best Startup Employers of 2021, Fidelity's No. 1 Issuing Agent in Illinois for 2020, Rising Star/Excellence in Action Award by Fidelity Investments (2014-20) and Crain's Best Places to Work (2019-20). Proper Title follows its original company core values: service is our business; experience is our differentiator; striving for excellence. Proper Title fosters a forward-thinking culture for its employees. Our team is here to support one another as we guide clients, brokers, attorneys and lenders through the closing process, providing peace of mind that every step is handled with care.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO